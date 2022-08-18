Smile on Seniors (SOS), directed by Rabbi Levi and Chaya Naparstek, is a division of Beth Chabad, Côte-Saint-Luc, under the leadership of Rabbi Mendel and Sarah Raskin.
In the fall of 2019, when the program just began, programs such as sumptuous breakfasts, an art project, some guitar music, and Cantorial singing by Cantor Shore, were all very enjoyable and a foreshadowing of all the programs to come.
“We Cote-Saint-Luc seniors are very lucky to have Rabbi Levi and Chaya Naparstek as leaders in our community,” says SOS member Toby Shulman. “We must be very thankful and grateful to them for the SOS program that they have developed. Smile On Seniors has filled a void in our lives. They gave us new life and energy. We appreciate everything that they do for us."
Some of the programs that took place were: exercising; competitive games online; learning how to write a blog with Leslie Perez; and virtual tours of Jerusalem, the City of David and the tunnels under the Western Wall. There were also several art projects, with a leader explaining what to do step by step.
One staple is the Wednesday evening dinners delivered right to a senior’s door. The meals are varied and healthy, giving recipients something different to look forward to besides their regular meals.
“Rabbi Levi made a special delivery to me, some special treats for my Hebrew birthday, ” said Shulman. “Before the pandemic, shortly after the SOS program started, I was invited for Shabbat dinner at the Naparstek home. It was a real treat for me because I do not attend a Shabbat dinner on a regular basis. The stories, singing, prayers, the delicious meal and their wonderful hospitality were things I will never forget.”
"Rabbi Levi and Chaya are very loving and have given me a lot of attention since the program began," added Luiza Kurzman. "He mentioned to me about her excitement in dressing up and going out to see people at our events.”
The list of activities planned for the seniors is so varied and engaging such as educational movies, Soul Food with Chaya and The Wisdom Circle .
"Another very successful activity was connecting with young campers in a mentoring program,” said " says Debbie Byer.
“I was motivated to prepare a Shabbat meal for my neighbor, who was very grateful for my efforts” says someone who only wanted to be identified as Jackie C. “People who give even feel better than those who receive. When we get together every week, we look forward to seeing Rabbi Levi, Chaya, we enjoy being together with our peers and speaking to them.”
On Thursday August 25 (1 pm) there will be a Meet and Greet at Beth Chabad CSL (6501 Kildare Road). Seniors can come socialize and learn about our new and exciting programs and events for the coming year, including a lineup of many options of clubs that you can join throughout the year.
Everyone age 55+ is invited. There will be a sweet table with hot and soft drinks to enjoy! a calendar filled with all our programs for the coming year to receive and a raffle for all those who bring a friend along! RSVP with Aviva at aviva.sos@chabadcsl.com or (514) 485-7221 #114.
L'ANNEXE CELEBRATES MONTREAL PRIDE: L’Annexe, Ometz’s centre for young adults, had a great time celebrating at this year’s Montreal Pride. They wish to thank everyone who stopped by their booth during Community Days! L’Annexe is a diverse, LGBTQ-affirming Jewish social service and community space open to everyone aged 16 to 35. The centre provides individual support services (including for transgender youth navigating the legal and healthcare systems), as well as a wide variety of programs such as community events, employment assistance, and wellness and skill-building workshops. L’Annexe’s purpose is to support young adults in building autonomy, engaging in community, and discovering their unique vision of wellbeing. A division of Ometz, L’Annexe has its own state-of-the-art space in the Sylvan Adams YM-YWHA. To find out more, follow them on Instagram @lannexemtl!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.