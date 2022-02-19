In celebration of Jewish Disability Awareness, Acceptance, and Inclusion Month, Federation CJA West Island in collaboration with Congregation Beth Tikvah presented an Armchair Interview with the creator and stars of a four-part documentary series Becoming Big.
Becoming Big, a film by Rabbi Mark Fishman Film, is the inspiring story of young West Islander, Maya Sinclair, and her journey with overcoming numerous physical and medical challenges leading up to her Bat Mitzvah. This moving inter-generational discussion was moderated last week by Mark Bergman, a co-host of The Beat 92.5 FM morning show and host of the Inspirations Newspaper podcast.
Maya is a smart, caring, and loving 12-year-old girl who enjoys writing, dancing, reading, and learning. This medically complex warrior has numerous diagnoses one of which is Axenfeld-Rieger syndrome. Among its many impacts on her health and development, it caused her to develop glaucoma at a very young age. Maya has already undergone several surgeries to manage it. The condition also adversely affects growth and her teeth. She aspires to be an anesthesiologist so that she can play an active role in helping children through their surgeries.
So charismatic is this young lady, it was hard to believe she also suffers from selective mutism. This is when a child can't speak in certain settings but can speak fine in others. In the film she delivers an extraordinary speech in front of a large audience. “Just like dancing, once I get started the fears go away,” she said.
Mom Jana Popliger called her daughter “a heart of gold. I really believe she is the embodiment of all that is right in the world. She has this nice vibe about her.”
Rabbi Fishman shared how when he first met with Jana and Maya, he envisioned a very modest Bat Mitzvah project. “What a courageous young girl she is,” he said.
Added Maya: “Every week we’d meet. It was fun and when the session ended, I did not want this to end. I just love to learn new things.”
Federation CJA President Joel Segal emphasized that sometimes you just need an opportunity to tell the stories that happen in our own backyards. “As an organization, inclusion is and will remain an integral part of Federation CJA,” he said.
Maya presently attends Pierrefonds Comprehensive High School.
Jana has a devoted mom in Jana, a loving sister in Erin and adoring grandparents in Sheldon and Denise Popliger. The film was made possible by the Jewish Community Foundation of Montreal and their wonderful Nova Grants Program. Somebody must bring this film series to the attention of Ellen DeGeneres. What a guest Maya would make!
Click here to watch the four short episodes of Becoming Big.
ISRAEL FILM ON STREAMING PLATFORM: Tënk.ca, an independent subscription-based documentary streaming platform available online across Canada, is celebrating its second birthday on Feb. 28 with several new elements on offer, including a new and improved interface for its film catalogue.
Tënk recently added new functions to its online platform, including the option to create a watchlist of documentaries in order to not miss anything, as well as the option to give one film a week as a gift to a friend. The new version of the site also has an improved search engine that allows users to find films available for rent more easily. For an additional $3 per film, subscribers can rent over 150 films that are no longer in the current regular programming on Tënk, including Manor (Martin Fournier and Pier-Luc Latulippe), Les Chiens-loups (Dominic Leclerc), Braguino (Clément Cogitore), Speak Up: Make Your Way (Amandine Gay), Finding Vivian Maier (John Maloof and Charlie Siskel) and Hale County This Morning, This Evening (RaMell Ross).
In order for more people to discover its new interface and explore the richness of its programming, Tënk is once again offering the gift of an open house in honour of its birthday weekend for the second year in a row. From Friday, Feb. 25 to Sunday, Feb. 27, all of the films currently available to subscribers will be accessible for free to the general public. It will be possible to see Denis Côté’s Carcasses, Mia Donovan’s Inside Lara Roxx, and Agnès Varda’s Jacquot de Nantes.
Right now on the platform, Tënk celebrates the prolific Israeli filmmaker Avi Mograbi with three films from his body of work available to subscribers: How I Learned to Overcome My Fear and Love Ariel Sharon (1997), about an Israeli political figure who is as despised as he is admired; Happy Birthday, Mr. Mograbi (1999), in which the filmmaker plays with the documentary form, dissecting with humour and cynicism the state of his nation; and Z 32 (2009), a documentary in the form of a musical tragedy in which an ex-Israeli soldier seeks forgiveness following the death of two Palestinian policemen.
RIP DAVID OUELLETTE: The Centre for Israel and Jewish Affairs Director Public Affairs and Research David Ouellette passed away last week after a courageous battle with cancer.
"We have lost a dear friend, an invaluable colleague, and a bridge-builder who leaves a great void,” said CIJA Vice-President, Quebec Eta Yudin. “A few months ago, I had the honour of being present when, on behalf of Premier François Legault, Minister Benoit Charrette presented David with the medal of the Quebec National Assembly for his tireless work building bridges between the people of Quebec and the Jewish community. On behalf of all of us at CIJA and the community we serve, I extend our deepest condolences to Karina, his beloved wife. I am personally deeply saddened to have lost a good friend with whom I have enjoyed such a rewarding professional collaboration.”
“We are deeply saddened by the untimely passing of our beloved friend and colleague, David Ouellette,” added Rabbi Reuben J. Poupko, the chair of the Quebec Local Partner Council. “David was a devoted Jewish public servant who worked on behalf of the Jewish communities of Quebec and Canada with wisdom, courage, and tireless devotion. He carried himself with rare dignity and humility throughout his illness and kept fighting for the ideals he cherished. Our friend David will be sorely missed.”
Added Shimon Koffler Fogel, President and CEO of CIJA: “David was a passionate advocate for the Jewish community in Canada and in Quebec. In addition to his exceptional mind and deep knowledge of the issues that impact us, David was a keen observer of the world, a loyal colleague, an accomplished linguist, and a superb and gifted photographer. His contribution to CIJA and the Jewish community are unrivalled, and his legacy of intellectual integrity and principled commitment set a standard for us all.”
Ouellette was also an extraordinary photographer was well. You can see his work here.
