In celebration of Jewish Disability Awareness, Acceptance, and Inclusion Month (JDAIM), Federation CJA West Island, in collaboration with Congregation Beth Tikvah, presented an Armchair Interview with the creator and stars of a four-part documentary series Becoming Big. This film, produced by Rabbi Mark Fishman, tells the inspiring story of young West Islander Maya Sinclair, and her journey with overcoming numerous physical and medical challenges leading up to her Bat Mitzvah.
Maya is a smart, caring, and loving 12-year-old girl who enjoys writing, dancing, reading, and learning. This medically complex warrior has numerous diagnoses, one of which is Axenfeld-Rieger syndrome. Among its many impacts on her health and development, it caused her to develop glaucoma at a very young age. Maya has already undergone several surgeries to manage it. The condition also adversely affects growth and her teeth. She aspires to be an anesthesiologist so that she can play an active role in helping children through their surgeries. It was supported by the Jewish Community Foundation’s Nova Grants.
Click on the Beth Tikvah website (https://www.bethtikvah.ca) and go to the YouTube channel to watch the four short episodes of Becoming Big.
RIP DAVID OUELLETTE: The Centre for Israel and Jewish Affairs Director of Public Affairs and Research David Ouellette passed away recently after a courageous battle with cancer. “We are deeply saddened by the untimely passing of our beloved friend and colleague, David Ouellette,” said Rabbi Reuben J. Poupko, the chair of the Quebec Local Partner Council. “David was a devoted Jewish public servant who worked on behalf of the Jewish communities of Quebec and Canada with wisdom, courage, and tireless devotion. He carried himself with rare dignity and humility throughout his illness and kept fighting for the ideals he cherished. Our friend David will be sorely missed.”
ZERA CAFÉ: During JDAIM, the Zera Café was showcased as an example of a social enterprise in Montreal that demonstrates so many of the values and benefits of employing neuro-diverse adults with differing abilities. Zera Café is a not-for-profit social enterprise catering business that offers meaningful employment and socialization opportunities. The word Zera, Hebrew for “seed,” reflects the essence of this vision demonstrating that neuro-diverse young adults can grow and flourish when they are nurtured and included. Each week Zera Café prepares ready-to-eat meals that are delivered by volunteers. The creative plant-based menu is modern Israeli and Jewish influenced foods that are fresh, colorful, healthy and delicious. In January 2022, after two years in operation, Zera Café moved into a larger modern kitchen in the Federation CJA building on Côte Ste. Catherine, became MK Kosher certified and is now set up to expand and partner with community agencies. To subscribe to the weekly menu visit ZeraCafe.ca.
CHIP AWAY AT HATE: Montreal businessman Eric Bissell, who has been associated with B’nai Brith Canada for 50 years and is the organization’s Honourary President for Life, continues to contribute significantly to the growth of B’nai Brith’s presence in the city. We shared that information in a previous edition of SJN” Notably, Bissell’s Family Foundation will be the title sponsor of the Second Annual Chip Away at Hate Golf Classic, B’nai Brith’s major fundraising event in Montreal on Aug. 15. The Foundation has generously agreed to be the title sponsor of this event at the Beaconsfield Golf Club, donating $30,000.
"No one fights hate like B'nai Brith Canada,” Bissell said. “It's incredibly vital that we give the organization the necessary support to continue growing and making a difference in our community. I'm proud to stand with B'nai Brith's efforts and I encourage everyone to do the same."
This past November, Bissell played an instrumental role in developing B'nai Brith's relaunch fundraising event in Montreal, recruiting former Prime Minister Stephen Harper as the keynote speaker. The event was a sellout, a great success by all accounts, and funds raised by B’nai Brith are supporting its wide-ranging community and advocacy agenda across the Quebec region.
During his exemplary years of volunteer service with B’nai Brith, Bissell was the founder of Montreal Lodge, former national president, and was named Honourary President for Life of B’nai Brith Canada in recognition of his lifetime of leadership, service and dedication to the Jewish community.
“We are excited about our rejuvenation in Montreal,” said Michael Mostyn, Chief Executive Officer of B’nai Brith Canada. “We are thrilled that Eric is taking the important lead as title sponsor for our golf tournament in Montreal this summer.”
To learn more log on to https://www.bnaibrith.ca/montreal/
