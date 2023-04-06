The story of a refugee's escape from Nazi Germany will be told on stage in the production Because You Never Asked April 19 to 22 (7:30 pm showtimes) at MAI (Montréal, arts interculturels) located in the Plateau at 3680 Jeanne-Mance. It will also be webcast globally June 12 to 16.
This world premiere is based on discussions between Montreal musician, composer, and record producer Roger White and his grandmother, Marianna Clark (née Goldmann), about her experiences fleeing Nazi Germany and arriving in the UK as a refugee. An interdisciplinary performance piece , Because You Never Asked combines texts mined from diaries and letters that Marianna wrote in her late teens and early 20s with the recordings of her speaking in her 90s.
Born to a Jewish father and a Christian mother, after the passing of the Nuremberg laws in 1935, Marianna's parents’ marriage was deemed illegal and their citizenship revoked with the family fleeing Germany in 1939. Among many remarkable elements of her extraordinary life that she discussed with her grandson - she was in the stadium at the 1938 Berlin Olympics and was close childhood friends with Hans Leipelt of The White Rose movement. Alongside the performance of Because You Never Asked there will also be an exhibition of Marianna’s possessions including never-seen-before photographs of Leipelt and letters between them. The photographs are part of one of the largest collections of photographs of this fabled figure in world history, and upon hearing about the collection, a German author who is currently writing a book on the period, and museums in Germany have contacted White about how best to use these recently unearthed historical artifacts.
In recent years, Marianna started sharing stories with her grandson of what it was like to live under the Nazi regime and the life that she left behind. White recorded her telling these stories, and also discovered her diaries and hundreds of letters written between her and her family, which shine a light on what day-to-day life was like before and during WWII. It is these stories of a young woman’s experience of leaving her homeland and forging a new identity that provide the basis of the show.
Because You Never Asked is born of a family archive, one that was kept hidden for almost 80 years. To illustrate this, historical artifacts from Marianna's archives, such as passports, photos, diary entries, Nazi documents, and letters between family members and friends, will be displayed in the MAI café-bar. This will further immerse audiences in the fragments of her memories. Among these artifacts will be never-before-seen historical photos of Hans Liepelt, a member of the White Rose Movement and childhood best friend of Marianna.
The performance has been cleverly crafted to incorporate the space's four pillars, intentionally obstructing selected views at precise moments. The aim is to accentuate the permeable and fleeting nature of memory. By deliberately denying viewers a full and constant perspective, White offers the audience a glimpse into his process of reconstructing his family's stories. With the audience seated on both sides of the gallery, each seat offers a different sound and visual perspective. In this manner, the audience is fully immersed in the way memory operates, where some aspects are heightened and others forgotten.
“I want to obscure the audience's viewpoint, so that people are not able to see everything and so that the viewing experience is different depending on where you are seated,” White explains. “When you start looking into your family’s history, you’re never going to see everything. I spent 10 years trying to learn everything and what I did learn is that it is impossible. Two people could read the same letter, and come away with completely different meanings from it, different interpretations. So as a spectator, no matter where you sit in the room, you’ll see the show differently than your fellow spectator.”
Performed by David Albert-Toth, Marie Lévêque, Brianna Lombardo and Maxine Segalowitz, a talkback with the artists will follow the performance on April 20. Helene Simard is the choreographer.
Info: www.m-a-i.qc.ca/en/because-you-never-asked
FAMILY MITZVAH DAY: The PJ Library of Federation CJA has planned a Mitzvah Day for Sun. April 23 (3 pm to 5 pm) at the Gelber Conference Center (5151 Chem. de la Côte-Sainte-Catherine). This will be a day of good deeds (“mitzvot” in Hebrew) and fun for the whole family! GenMTL’S Family Mitzvah Day is an opportunity to give back, do good and spread the joy of mitzvot with your children. Organizers have gathered tons of pantry items from their successful food drive last month and it will now be time to assemble food packages for families in need. In addition, everyone will be asked to create kindness boards, make tzedakah boxes, experience a mitzvah-market and end the day with a birthday party celebrating PJ Library’s 400,000th book! Birthday cake will be served! All family members are welcome, with activities geared towards children aged three to 12. There is no admission fee, but everyone is asked to consider bringing a non-perishable food item and cash to spend at the Mitzvah Market (snack food and other items will be sold starting at $2 each). Registration: https://jlive.app/events/4307 Info: Pascale Greenfield, PJ Library Engagement Associate pascale.greenfield@federationcja.org
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.