B’nai Brith Canada is lauding Montrealer Eric Bissell, a cherished and respected community champion, for his 50-year dedication to the organization.
This past November, Bissell played an instrumental role in developing B'nai Brith's relaunch fundraising event in Montreal, recruiting former Prime Minister Stephen Harper as a keynote speaker. Bissell both envisioned and secured the synergistic partnership with NGO Monitor, an internationally recognized think tank. The event was a sellout, a great success by all accounts, and funds raised by B’nai Brith will support its wide-ranging community and advocacy agenda across the Quebec region.
During his exemplary years of volunteer service with B’nai Brith, Bissell was the founder of Montreal Lodge, former national president, and was named Honourary President for Life of B’nai Brith Canada in recognition of his lifetime of leadership, service and dedication to the Jewish community. He continues to be active as a volunteer board member of B'nai Birth's seniors residences in Montreal and continues to support food baskets and other essential programs.
“Eric is an extraordinary person, a role model and an outstanding leader,” said Michael Mostyn, Chief Executive Officer of B’nai Brith Canada. “He has had a profound impact on the Jewish community in Montreal. We owe our gratitude to Eric for his continuing contributions and commitment to improving our community, in particular the lives of seniors.”
Bissell has contributed to the renewed growth B’nai Brith is experiencing in its Montreal office. They have expanded efforts in Quebec by increasing staff to manage new community programs and stronger advocacy efforts and increased monitoring of antisemitism in Quebec, which led to the conviction of Patrick Lavoie in Trois Rivières for inciting hate online. They recently launched programs to help vulnerable seniors in the Montreal area by providing food assistance and stimulating recreational/intellectual programming via tablet technology.
"At 88 years old," Bissell commented, "I remain committed to the Jewish community in Montreal and call upon all those who are able to join me, whether with money, time or in any other way, to lend a helping hand. This is B'nai Brith's motto: ‘People Helping People’".
Last summer, B’nai Brith held its first inaugural “Chip away at Hate” Golf Tournament in Quebec and plans are already under way to hold another such event in 2022.
DESHAIES AND MUSEUM OF JEWISH MONTREAL: Last week Sarah Deshaies, best knowN as the producer of the CJAD Radio Morning Show with Andrew Carter, launched a new podcast with the support of the Museum of Jewish Montreal. The podcast is titled 'Chrismukkah Party' and it takes a look at the challenges and journeys of Jewish interfaith families. The first episode tackles the famous “December Dilemma,” i.e. Chrismukkah! Two of Sarah’s guests from the show do hands-on-work with interfaith families, and they share some of what they do, as well their own experiences with the December Dilemma. You can find it on the main podcasting platforms.
GUTTMAN HEADS ICRF: Montreal’s Israel Cancer Research Fund announced last month the appointment of Stu Guttman as Chief Executive Officer. I have worked with him on a number of occasions over the last few years and for each job he took on he fulfilled the duties with great determination. In this new role Guttman will develop, manage and direct the execution of business development with a primary focus on fundraising and research development. Guttman holds an MBA through the John Molson School of Business Executive program and a master’s degree in Non-Profit Management and Jewish Studies from Spertus College in Chicago. He’s raised over $50 million for worthy organizations throughout his career, having served as the Director of Development for Summit School, the Montreal Director of Chai Lifeline Canada and the Director of Camp Massad among dozens of other community organizations.
FRENCH PROGRAMS FOR JOB SEEKERS: Ometz Employment Services has launched three innovative new French Programs for Job Seekers 45+. Depending on the client’s profession, French proficiency, and where they are in the job search process, they can take advantage of one of three individualized mentorships to boost their fluency and confidence: Industry-Specific French, French Conversation Skills for the Job Search, or French Interview Practice. All sessions will be held virtually and are available at no cost for people registered with the Access 45+ Program. For more information about French Programs for Job Seekers 45+, and to register for Ometz’s Access 45+ Program, contact Yelena Chernobulsky at Yelena.chernobulsky@ometz.ca or 514-342-0000 ext. 3325.
