The Sylvan Adams YM-YWHA (the “Y”), Montreal’s Jewish Community Centre, officially announced the completion of major upgrades to its fitness centre. A ribbon-cutting event was held on June 14. See my video chat with Adams above.
Made possible thanks to a generous donation by Sylvan Adams, Phase I of the $8-million project was an extensive renovation of the Y’s locker rooms and health club facilities. Phase II was the construction of an all-new 13,500-square-foot fitness centre, tailored to the needs of the communities that the Y serves. Key features include a 9,000-square-foot functional fitness area; 4,500-square-foot mezzanine with dedicated space for small group training; two-lane 100-metre indoor track; two large group exercise studios; state-of-the-art exercise equipment, including non-motorized Assault Fitness stationary bikes and treadmills. Sylvan Adams was joined by Anthony Housefather, MP for Mount Royal; David Birnbaum, MNA for D'Arcy-McGee; Stéphanie Valenzuela, City Councillor for Darlington and Sonny Moroz, City Councillor for Snowdon.
I had a wonderful opportunity to take a private walk with Adams before the event. We spoke about a lot of things and he shared some fascinating views on world politics. He and his wife live in Israel now and he returns to Montreal a few times a year.
“We are very pleased to officially open our newly-renovated fitness centre,” says Jeff Bicher, CEO, Sylvan Adams YM-YWHA. “Our mission is to provide a welcoming and inclusive environment to all members of the community while promoting physical fitness and well-being. I wish to stress that we are an organization based on Jewish values that is entirely open to all people regardless of religion, race, colour or language. I would also like to extend a special thanks to Mr. Sylvan Adams, without whom we would not be here today.”
“I am delighted to extend my family’s support of Montreal’s YM-YWHA,” added Adams. “Fitness – and cycling in particular – has been my passion for years. This project allows us to give back to Montreal while promoting fitness for citizens of all backgrounds. I am particularly proud of the calibre of our fitness centre, which includes top-quality equipment that is available to all at a fraction of the cost of for-profit gym memberships.”
THE SCHINDLER OF PORTUGAL: Montreals newest Mural has been given life on St Laurent Blvd. The Aristide de Souza Mendes mural has gone up in the Portuguese Quarter to honour the Schindler of Portugal who saved countless lives during World War II. It is also to honour the opening of the new Holocaust Museum opening on St Laurent Blvd. in a beautiful news multi- million dollar building planned for 2025. The mastermind behind this project is world famous director Herman Alves who is a force in the Portuguese community and has done murals in Montreal most recently in St Henri. "The artist was Canadian born Matt Cadoch and I got to see him work and the man is an incredible painter and obviously a master at what he does," said community activist Ben Graur. "In closing I could not think of a better way to honour this great man in our city and that our coming together of two dynamic communities the Jewish community and the Portuguese community as part of his legacy now too."
SCOTCH N’ CIGAR EVENING: The Ben Weider Educational Centre – Chabad Seminary will be hosting its annual sell-out event – The Scotch n’ Cigar Evening at the Ferrari main Showroom on Jean Talon on June 22. Already in its eleventh year, a crowd of cigar and scotch-loving Montrealers gather together for this unique event to relax, network and raise funds for the Educational Centre. With the help of an auction with purchases as diverse as bottles of Scotch, electric bikes, exotic trips and jewellery, The Educational Centre will be allocating funds to a more specific activity this year – The Ukraine Refugee Young Women’s Project.
Up to 25 either displaced or refugee young women from Ukraine will be supported to join the Centre in the new academic year 2022-2023. The project involves initially reaching out to the young women who are currently in temporary residence in various countries of Europe and Russia who wish to come to Canada and study at the Centre, helping to process their visas and once in Montreal, support them with their accommodation, daily living requirements and tuition. The Scotch n’ Cigar Event just coincided with an obvious urgent need to help these young women. It couldn’t have been a better match timing-wise to bring awareness to this project
Tickets can be purchased at Theseminary.ca/SAC or by calling 514 543 5446.
JNF NEGEV GALA: Jewish National Fund Montreal will present their annual Negev Gala, A Dinner Under The Stars, on Tues. June 28 (6:30 pm) at Jardin Royalmount. In the event of rain proceedings will be shifted to the following evening. Businessman Jeff Hart will be the honouree. He helped launch the David Suzuki Foundation’s Quebec operations in 2008. In 2021 he helped launch the Climate Solutions Prize, powered by JNF. The latter aims to galvanize Israel, also known as the Start-Up Nation, and Quebec’s local talent to curb the climate crisis. The prize of $1 million (US) will be granted to a maximum of four researchers, annually in Israel and a prize of $100,000 annually in Quebec, in recognition of their work on promising solutions to our climate crisis. There will even be an After Party this year, featuring a U2 cover band. Info: www.jnf.ca/montreal.
Do you have an item for SJN? E-mail mcohen@thesuburban.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.