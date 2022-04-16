On the heels of the New York City premiere of their historical food-based documentary CHEWDAISM: A Taste of Jewish Montreal, self- proclaimed Montreal “spokespeople” and “young” connoisseurs of the Yiddish language Eli Batalion and Jamie Elman will present the French-language premiere of their four-time Canadian Screen Award nominated web series YidLife Crisis at the prestigious Rendez-vous Québec Cinéma on Sat. April 23 (8 pm).
After having debuted their series in 2014 in the heart of Montreal in their grandparents’ Yiddish (once the third most spoken language in Montreal), the long-awaited French subtitles, provided through translations by a combination of Québec comedy star Léane Labrèche-Dor and multi-hyphenate YidLife Crisis picture and online editor Alain Omer Duranceau, have put the award-winning series in a new light and a new opportunity to be explored fully by a Québecois audience.
See my video chat with them:
“After years touring the world exporting our corner of Montreal life on display, it gives us pleasure to at last return and present our work in French here in Québec” state Batalion and Elman. “It’s a super special night where not only do we want to celebrate the opportunity to be selected and present in competition at the Rendez-vous Québec Cinéma, but to celebrate our universal similarities of comedy, food and music, all of which we’re going to put on display in this very special event.”
Batalion and Elman tell me that this has been in the making for almost two years. “We want to reach out to the Québecois audience and French-speaking Jews,” he says.
Added Elman: “When we got our initial grant from the Jewish Community Foundation, our goal was to make this a rapprochement initiative.”
Following the event, YidLife Crisis will release all three seasons of the content on their website YidLifeCrisis.com in the spirit of opening their work up to French-speaking audiences in Québec and the Francophone world in general. The evening will feature live musical performance by Socalled (Josh Dolgin), Montreal-based musician and touring multi-talent whose music - and acting - appears in their web series.
Here are all of the details
20h00 - 21h15 Screening with YidLife Crisis (Jamie Elman & Eli Batalion) with special guests 21h15 - 22:00 After party (Breaking of the “Passover fast”) with Jewish food and drink Admission: $12 (all food included)
Event info: https://rendez-vous.quebeccinema.ca/films/yidlife-crisis
Tickets: https://rendez-vous.quebeccinema.ca/evenements/yidlife-crisis-premiere-mondiale-en- francais
billetterie@quebeccinema.ca | (514) 526-9635
