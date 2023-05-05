The Canadian premiere of Prayer for the French Republic, a show about how antisemitism affects five generations of a Jewish family in Paris, is already getting rave reviews. It continues at the Segal Centre through May 14.
In this latest play from multi-award-winning playwright Joshua Harmon, a Jewish couple in 1944 Paris faces the impact of the Holocaust. More than 70 years later, their great-grandchildren find themselves facing the same question as their ancestors: "Are we safe?
As you can see in this video interview by The Suburban with Director Lisa Rubin and performer Arielle Shiri, the timing of this presentation coincides with a rise in antisemitic hate-crimes right here in Montreal. In January two Hasidic Jewish men were attacked by a teen in Outremont . In March Quebec’s oldest known synagogue, the Bagg Street Synagogue,was vandalized with swastikas. More recently, a 16-year-old teen stole and burned Israeli flags from a Jewish school in Dollard des Ormeaux on the day the community celebrated Israel’s 75th anniversary.
"Jewish content plays will often make their way into lessons of the pass," acknowledged Rubin.
Added Shiri: "This is still such a problem today. Eventhough the show is set in 2016 and 1945, but the whole point is that is a reminder this is still occurring."
Joshua Harmon, writer of the smash hit play Bad Jews, wrote the script, taking home the top prize at both the 2022 Drama Desk Award and the Outer Critics Circle Award. For the first time, this production is also being performed with French sub-titles at every performance to try and build a stronger connection with the francophone public here in Montreal. They also have two masking-mandatory performances per week if that makes you more comfortable.
The star-studded ensemble cast is mostly made up of Montreal theatre legends and debuts like: Maurice Podbrey (co-founder/first Artistic Director of the Centaur), Alex Poch-Goldin, Ellen David, Richard Jutras, Felicia Shulman, Arielle Shiri, and Michael Kreyzerman.
This play represents a powerful, thought-provoking performance about patriotism, antisemitism and personal safety of one French family - but really of the entire Jewish people, if not all people who know what it is to be an immigrant or refugee - to flee one's native land for a safer life only to have to do it all again.
The transition across five generations, from the aftermath of the Holocaust to modern day Paris is dramatic and moving.
The insecurity of Jewish communities across Europe, North Africa, South America and even the United States is palpable in this performance. It offers a compelling argument that has been debated through the decades if not over millennia.
Ellen David delivers a command performance to a serious subject with a sense of humour, anger, pain and relief. She is undoubtedly a superb actor. Her fellow cast members each provide strong and unique character development. Shiri's lengthy rants are incredibly scripted and energetically delivered. And Felicia Shulman transports you to the darkest period in history with raw emotion. Eleven talented and passionate actors hold you in their grips through a lengthy performance interspersed with two intermissions.
This show is a must-see for anyone who enjoys dramatic live theatre, who has a migration story in their family, for students and for those who simply want to support local theatre. Whatever your reason, you'll want to see this.
The Segal Centre has included some educational ancillary programming to this production, collaborating with the Montreal Holocaust Museum to enable educational support and expanded outreach on antisemitism. The collaboration involves a full curriculum developed around the production, including study guides, a pre-show discussions with a Holocaust survivor on May 8, talkbacks after every performance, free museum admission for all ticket buyers, and supplemental program planning that underscores Holocaust education and contemporary antisemitism today.
David, for one, is particularly pleased with this production. “Having done the hilarious Dracula, A Comedy of Terrors at The Segal earlier this season, I have now gone from the profane to the sacred with the moving, and thought-provoking play,” she says. “It has truly been a labour of love to be part of this wonderful production, so beautifully directed by Lisa Rubin. From the moment she offered me the role, I knew I was on a journey of extreme self-discovery as well as a journey towards deep reflection on the themes and ideas of the play… exploring anti-semitism at its core, the seemingly ever present hatred that still exists, the concept of ‘home,’ and ‘survival.’ One of the key questions I ask in the play is ‘how can I tell my father who is a Holocaust survivor that his daughter is now asking the same question he heard his parents ask during World War II, when they were trying to navigate leaving their home to be safe? It is such a rich experience and I am touched by the audience reaction of non-Jews as well as Jews, francophones and anglophones who bear witness to this important story that moves back and forth in time to relate the concept that as much as things change, many issues remain the same.
“I have been moved to tears in my role as the Jewish Parisian mother who wants the best for her loved ones, and who struggles with what is unfolding around her. We also laugh a lot, so it is not all dark and despairing, but seems so much like real life, in the way it is written so beautifully by Josh Harmon and also in the way it is played. If you want to laugh and cry and break Matzoh and Sufganiyot with a family that could be your own do not miss Prayer For the French Republic!”
David was thrilled to have Shiri play her daughter Elodie in the play. “She was my youngest child in the TV series 18 to Life, and this is her first professional gig since then,” she says. “Maurice Podbrey has been my dad before in Substance of Fire at Centaur, and Alex Poch-Goldin and I have played husband and wife three times now in My Name is Asher Lev at The Segal and the Royal Manitoba Theatre Centre and at the NAC in After the Orchard! So it really is like a family affair!”
As for set by Brian Dudkiewicz, David marvels at the fact that the large living and dining room is so wonderfully realistic, from the breakfront that has all the dishes, wine glasses and china right down to the flooring.
For ticket information log on to https://www.segalcentre.org/en/shows/2022-2023/prayer-for-the-french-republic
-With files from Glenn J. Nashen
