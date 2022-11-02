When the Jewish community of Ukraine was thrust into imminent danger, the Ben Weider Educational Center/ Chabad Seminary of Canada immediately sprung into action and launched Operation Miriam. This is the educational institution’s ongoing mission to welcome 125 young women, 25 per year for the next five years, from war-torn Ukraine to study at the Seminary. All expenses for the refugees are being subsidized by the Montreal Jewish community. On average, the sponsorship of each student refugee is estimated at $34,400 per year. Furthermore, ancillary costs such as legal fees are being provided to the Seminary at no charge. Operation Miriam has become the focal point of the Seminary's annual Feast of the Nations gala, set to take place on Nov. 14 (5 PM) at the Congregation Shaar Hashomayim. Guided by the theme of One Person, One World, organizers and their gala honourees, Shari and Ron Shlien, hope to raise enough funds to cover the majority of Operation Miriam’s costs that evening. Tickets for the gala, which will include cocktails, a buffet dinner and the incredible entertainment of 8th Day are priced at $360 (individual) or $3,600 (table of 10) can be purchased by calling (514) 543-5446. “Providing these vulnerable young women with the opportunity to emigrate to Canada and learn within a safe and warm communal environment has become our priority,” said Seminary Director Rabbi Abraham Cohen. “With the help of our community, Operation Miriam has already helped four women come to Montreal with many more having begun the emigration process.”
NISSIM BLACK IN MONTREAL: Nissim Black, a former gang member and faith seeker, is now an African-American Hasidic Jewish rapper living in Jerusalem. His sharp rhythms and catchy rhymes captivate his audience. After a long process of discovery, both musically and spiritually, he has finally found his true identity. In a fascinating video interview with that you can see on our website, the Seattle born Black recounted the events of his life that led him to convert to Judaism and incorporate his faith with his music career. He said he became entangled in drugs and gang violence at a young age, but also discovered religion at the same time thanks to his grandfather, a Sunni Muslim. Since making Aliyah in 2016, he continues to perform globally to mixed audiences and fans. HBO Max is working on a new comedy series based on his life. Black will kick off the Festival Sefarad de Montréal on Sun. Nov.6 (7 pm) at Theatre Rialto (5723 Parc). Info: https://festivalsefarad.ca/event/nissim-black/
UMATTER: Friendship Circle has announce a new partnership with with the Canadian government for Montreal wide Teen Mental Health initiative called UMatter. The Côte des Neiges based organization has been involved with youth for over 30 years and are at the forefront of community and inclusion. Using the tools of friendship and resilience, UMatter will offer student-led programs aimed at smashing the stigma surrounding mental health for those directly affected and those in the position to help. UMatter is now going into schools to work with students in Grades 9, 10 and 11, using a model already in place in the United States. Info: www.umattermtl.ca or ummatter@friendshipcircle.ca
A CENTENNIAL CELEBRATION: It was a pleasure to be on hand last week for Lillian Kugler’s 100th birthday celebration at Chateau B’nai Brith in Côte Saint-Luc. Director Eileen Katz wheeled out a delicious cake as all of the residents applauded and sang happy birthday. Lillian remains sharp as a wheel. A mother of three, she has 11 grandchildren and six great grandchildren. She had five siblings, who are no longer with us. Her entire family gathered at a Montreal restaurant for a larger celebration. A homemaker while raising her kids, Lillian told me she volunteered for Mount Sinai Hospital and B’nai Brith. She was an avid golfer and still loves playing bridge. “She is a beautiful and wonderful lady,” says Katz.
CANTORIAL CONCERT: The recent Cantorial Concert of Beth Zion Congregation was a big success. It was held in the memory of Rabbi Sidney Shoham, with a tribute to the late Joe Presser. Rabbi Shoham passed away in 2015, ironically only hours after attending this very concert. A past president and builder of Beth Zion, Joe passed away suddenly last winter. This marked the first in-person concert in three years. The performers were world renown Chazzan Netanel Hershtik, Cantor Danny Benlolo, Cantor Orel Gozlan and Cantor Yakov Rubin, with Musical Director Yossi Milo and his orchestra. Thanks to the organizers for allowing me to watch via Zoom.
Have you got an item for SJN? E-mail mcohen@thesububurban.com
