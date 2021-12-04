Dr. Rob Whitley, associate professor in Psychiatry at McGill University, recently began a research study examining mental health and well-being in the Haredi ("frum") Jewish communities in Montreal.
Research indicates that people of religious faith often under-utilize official mental health services, which may be due to a lack of religious competence in clinical services. Instead, they may engage in religiously-inspired coping or faith-based healing practices. However there has been little research on mental health among Haredi Jews outside of Israel, meaning that Whitley’s new research study will be one of the first of its kind in Canada.
For this study, Dr. Whitley will be interviewing members of the frum community who have mental health issues such as anxiety and depression, to better understand their views of mental illness and experience with mental health services. The project involves close collaboration between local Jewish organizations, experienced clinicians, religious leaders and the research team. This data will be used to create resources and trainings for health service providers to enable them to better serve the Frum community, and they will also produce culturally-tailored self-care resources for community members in Yiddish, Hebrew and English.
The study began last month and Dr. Whitley is presently looking for interview subjects. “We are collaborating with a number of Jewish mental health community organizations to get the word out about the study,” Dr. Whitley shared with me.
What prompted this study? “There is a lack of research on the mental health experience of Orthodox Jews,” Dr Whitley explains. “Moreover, some research indicates a lack of ‘cultural competence’ in clinical care of religious minorities, leading to misunderstandings in the clinic, and low rates of mental health service utilization. The ultimate aim of this study is to shed light on the experience of Orthodox Jews with mental health issues such as anxiety and depression. We would like to understand their experiences with the health system, as well as their levels of health service satisfaction, especially on matters related to the ‘cultural competence’ of clinicians.
“We are also interested in learning about other resources that Orthodox Jews use to help their mental health such as religious healing, prayer, teshuva, kabbalah and more. From this study, we aim to produce resources in English, Yiddish and Hebrew giving tips and advice to Orthodox Jews and their families in how to navigate the Montreal mental health system, as well as useful culturally-grounded self-care strategies that can be used to foster recovery from mental illness. We also plan to produce educational resource for clinicians who treat Orthodox patients.”
MONTREAL PREMIERE OF PROVOCATIVE FILM ON ANTISEMITISM: The Dollar Cinema at Decarie Square in Côte Saint-Luc will be presenting the Montreal premiere of the provocative documentary called Antisemitism. It will be on the big screen beginning Friday, with a special screening on Sunday Dec. 12 (2 pm) in the presence of Director Ilan Ziv. The film is in French. with English subtitles. Ziv traces the origins of antisemitism in France from the Middle Ages to the Dreyfus Affair. Combining personal and collective narratives, his fil, showcases how the depiction of “the Jew” in society established an ideology of hate that eventually led to the Holocaust. In the aftermath of the war, a devastated France continued this ideology of antisemitism that set the stage for a modern wave of anti-Jewish sentiment and attacks, including the murders of Ilan Halimi and Mireille Knoll. You can watch the trailer here.
THE STUDENT BUILT CHANUKKIAH: Let us share a great educational Chanukah initiative that occurred at Akiva School in Westmount last week. All of the learning at Akiva is very hands-on and experiential. This year, as part of the Chanukkah programming and STEAM learning, a group of Akiva Grade 5 students built from scratch in their Fayer Innovation Lab, with their Director of STEAM and Technology, Nick Roussos, a huge, beautiful new Akiva Chanukkiah. It was used to light for Chanukah every evening outdoors with students and parents.
HANUKKAH ON THE HILL: Mount Royal Liberal MP Anthony Housefather and York Centre MP Ya’ara Saks last Wednesday held their second virtual Hanukkah on the Hill. The National Festival of Lights was held via Zoom. While pandemic restrictions are gradually loosening, visits on the Hill remain limited. .
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, other party leaders, MPs, Senators and Jewish Canadians from across Canada were on hand. I must commend Housefather for an absolutely fantastic initiative.
“Hanukkah is a holiday we all should celebrate together in a safe way,” said Housefather. “This event will bring Canadians from across the country and elected officials from all political stripes together to do exactly that.”
Many of those attending collectively lit the candles on their menorahs for what amounted to be an incredible moment of celebration.
CANTOR BENLOLO AT JPL: Hot on the heels of the Jewish Public Library’s successful Jewish Book Month 2021, Sephardi Cantor Daniel Benlolo invites people to follow him on a journey of rediscovery of some of the Jewish singers and composers who inspired him, in this uplifting concert A Glimmer of Light – A tribute to Jewish composers. “We are delighted to offer this concert; audiences are drawn to Benlolo’s beautiful voice and charismatic personality,” said Roxana Brauns, Director of Cultural Programming at the library.
It will take place on Sun. Dec 12 (7 pm) via Zoom. Tickets are $10 and available here.
Surrounded by musician friends, Benlolo will perform tunes from Leonard Cohen, Neil Diamond, Bob Dylan, Samy Elmaghribi, Billy Joel, Carole King, Enrico Macias, Simon and Garfunkel, Theodore Bikel and Naomi Shemer. Benlolo has received a number of accolades including the Governor General Caring Canadian Award. The concert is co-organized by the Jewish Public Library and the Spanish & Portuguese Synagogue.
Benlolo’s passion for his work, music and the people he touches can be seen in the CBC documentary Just as I am, about the Shira Choir, an inclusive group of singers with developmental disabilities.
Open to all, the Jewish Public Library, including archives and children’s library, is a hub for Jewish culture, lifelong learning, and literary and cultural programming; cultivating imagination, and promoting literacy, dialogue and creativity. For further information: (514) 345-2627 info@jplmontreal.org
