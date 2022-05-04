B'nai Brith Canada announced that professional golfer Laetitia Beck, the first ever Israeli Olympian in the sport of golf, will take part in the Second Annual Chip Away At Hate Classic in Montreal on Aug. 15 at Beaconsfield Golf Club.
Beck, has multiple top 10 tournament finishes and is also the first Israeli to play on the Ladies Professional Golf Association tour. She earned All-Atlantic Coast Conference accolades all four years while attending and playing for Duke University.
"I'm delighted to take some time out from playing and lend my support to B'nai Brith Canada's critical efforts in Quebec," said Beck. "Fighting back against hate is too important a cause to ignore. This fundraiser will help B'nai Brith continue to watch out for the Montreal community and beyond."
Funds raised will go to supporting the B'nai Brith Canada Anti-Hate hotline and Anti-Hate mobile app to report incidents. B'nai Brith Canada staff in Quebec work with local police and public officials to ensure that hate perpetrators are held accountable.For more information on the event, which also includes NHL hall-of-famer Marcel Dionne, visit www.bnaibrith.ca/montreal.
CMDA GALA: Canadian Magen David Adom will hold its first Montreal gala since the pandemic started on Thurs. May 26 (6 pm) at the Crowne Plaza Montreal on Cote de Liesse. The honouree will be former Canadian Prime Minister Stephen Harper. Cocktails are at 6 pm, followed by dinner. For tickets call 514-731-4400 or e-mail gala@cmdai.org. Since 1976, CMDA has been the sole authorized fund-raising organization in Canada dedicated to supplying ambulances, medical equipment, supplies and blood testing kits to support its life saving efforts in Israel. The 2022 Gala Chair is Arlène Madar Abitan.
SUSTAINABILITY GALA: After presenting two successive outstanding virtual fundraisers, Canadian Associates of Ben Guron University (CABGU) has announced Lorne and Melita Segal as Honorary Co-Chairs of their Sustainability Gala honouring Martin Thibodeau, Regional President, Royal Bank RBC. It is scheduled to take place June 14 at Congregation Shaar Hashomayim, featuring a cocktail dinatoire and an evening of music to mark the university’s 50th anniversary. Cantor Gideon Zelermyer, along with a special ensemble from the Atelier Lyrique of the Montreal Opera, will take guests on a wonderful musical journey. BGU President Professor Daniel Chamovitz will be the guest speaker and share his vision for the university, Beersheva and the Negev. Funds raised will support research and innovation at BGU’s New School of Sustainability and Climate Change. Lorne and Melita Segal have spent their lives doing business while doing good – strengthening and contributing to the future of the community locally and abroad while building a culture of philanthropy and inspiring others to follow their leadership. For more information go to www.bengurion.ca or email simonbensimon@bengurion.ca.
MENTAL HEALTH AWARENESS: The fourth annual Community Mental Health Awareness Shabbat, spearheaded by Congregation Tifereth Beth David Jerusalem Congregation in Côte Saint-Luc, will take place May 5 to 8. It will once again be fully virtual, with a Mental Health Symposium on Thursday evening, a Friday workshop for high school students and a Sunday morning Mental Health workshop. This has spread to cities across North America. This program coincides with Canadian Mental Health Week. Dr. Rachel Goodman and Yair Meyers are the program co-chairs.
On Thursday evening, May 5 (7:30 pm to 9 pm) there will be a Community-wide Mental Health Symposium under the theme of Depression through the Lifespan. It will feature a panel of speakers, including Dr. Goodman, Rabbi Yechezkel Freundlich from TBDJ, Ometz Chief Clinical Officer Barbara Victor and Diana Verrall, who will share her experience with depression as a representative of AMI Quebec. Dr. Howard Margolese, an Associate Professor in the Department of Psychiatry of McGill University and current program director of the McGill Clinical Pharmacology and Toxicology Residency Program, will deliver the keynote address. On Friday, May 6 (10 am) Dr. Rona Novick will address high school students only in a teen mental health workshop. The theme for this talk will be Managing Mood Through Thought and Action. Finally, on Sunday, May 8 (10 am). tech journalist Hillel Fuld, named Israel’s top marketer, will discuss How Technology Can Bring Mental Health to the Forefront followed by Dr. Norman Blumenthal on the topic of Is it all bad: The Upside of Depression. Participation is free and you must log on to www.mentalhealth.tbdj.org
ORT GALA: The ORT Montreal Ted Wise Benefit Gala for Jewish Education will take place May 24 at MTelus, featuring Colin Mochrie and Brad Sherwood of Whose Line is it Anyway? This will be a hybrid affair so people can also watch it online. Info: https://ortcanada.com/montreal-events/
Have an item for the SJN? E-mail mcohen@thesuburban.com
