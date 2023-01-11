The Jewish National Fund Quebec Region held its Annual General Meeting last month at Prime Leasing on Côte de Liesse, generously hosted by the Bitton & Kakon families. Karen Aflalo, who served as president for the last three years, presented the numerous successful events that had been held during her term. Highlights included the third annual Tech Shuk, various speaker presentations, and an incredibly successful Negev Gala that saw over $6 million pledged to the newest JNF initiative, the Climate Solutions Prize. This year’s Bloomfield Medal recipient was Barbara Maldoff, former JNF president, board member and a long time JNF volunteer. Presented by Harry Bloomfield, this award is the highest recognition given by JNF. Named in honor of Bernard Bloomfield, it is presented to a JNF leader in recognition of their outstanding service, leadership and support. Numerous other awards were presented to volunteer members of the various committees who worked tirelessly to support JNF.
A tribute video was screened, honoring Aflalo for her exceptional leadership over the last three years. Incoming JNF President Moe Liebman was welcomed. “We encourage you to get involved with JNF, an organization that supports Israel and allows us the opportunity to build Israel together,” he stated. With many events planned for the upcoming year, including the annual Tu Bi’Shevat Telethon scheduled for Sun. Feb. 5 , as well as a number of campaigns directed at finding a solution to the climate crisis.
JEWISH COMMUNITY FOUNDATION: For a fifth year in a row, and through the generosity of donors, the Jewish Community Foundation of Montreal is once again offering eligible organizations a Nova Grant of up to $50,000 for innovative programs that will have an impact on the Montreal community in the following areas: Supporting the Vulnerable, Jewish Identity & Culture and Institutional Strengthening. If you believe your organization is eligible, apply today! The deadline is Feb. 28, 2023. To find out more log on to: jcfmontreal.org/grants/nova-grants or contact Terry Trager at terry.trager@jcfmontreal.org. Meanwhile, a partnership of the Harold Grinspoon Foundation and JCF Montreal promotes legacy giving to benefit the entire Jewish community. Through training, support and monetary incentives, LIFE & LEGACY® motivates Jewish organizations to integrate legacy giving into their philanthropic culture to assure Jewish tomorrows. Leaving a legacy is simple. Some options include Bequest in a will; Gift of life insurance; Gift of cash or assets; and a Charitable Remainder Trust. Info: https://jcfmontreal.org/life-legacy or lindsay.lubov@jcfmontreal.org
THE STORY OF A BOY SURVIVOR: Esther Ormianer is among the very few Jewish residents of St. Léonard. She recently published a Holocaust memoir entitled Romek's Lost Youth - The Story of a Boy Survivor. The manuscript was a collaborative effort, narrated by Ken Roman, and written by John James. Both authors are deceased; Roman passed away in 2016, and James many years earlier. After the war, Roman (née Roman Katzbach) made London, England his new home. “A few years before his death he mailed me a copy of his manuscript asking her to make submissions to Canadian publishers,” said Ormianer. “However, most were not accepting submissions, or were not interested in the genre. There was one opportunity though, to have it published through the auspices of a human rights activist/lawyer, who was working with a co-editor. They had read the manuscript and were interested in proceeding, and mentioned that modifications were to be made. Ken Roman was adamantly opposed to any changes, or deletions and so the deal was never made. Years after Ken's death, I finally decided to publish it myself, exactly as it was written, without any changes, deletions or embellishments, just as Ken had wanted.”
Roman was Ormianer’s late cousin. She established a publishing company in order to maintain full control over the entire process, and publish the book in its entirety. It is only being sold to public and school libraries. Log on to https://www.batorypublishing.com.
SENIORS VISIT: Last month Solomon Schechter Academy students from Grades 2, 3, 4, and 5 visited the Vista Seniors' Residence to share songs and poems in French, English, and Hebrew. The children also made beautiful holiday cards and poems for the residents. It was a very special experience for everyone, and the school administration is so happy to bring joy to the community in the spirit of Tikkun Olam!
Have you got an item for the SJN? E-mail mcohen@thesuburban.com
