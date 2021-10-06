The Jewish Community Foundation of Montreal held its annual general meeting recently, a 50th anniversary affair at Jardin Royalmount honouring former executive vice-president Robert (Bobby) Kleinman. Present-day Executive Director Kathy Assayag provided everybody with a little bit of a JCF history. For the year ending March 31, 2021, the JCF granted over $133 million to charities and to charitable programs that support education, healthcare, poverty relief, social service as well as arts and culture. The JCF’s value of assets is a stunning $1.68 billion
Outgoing President Danny Ritter said that Kleinman strongly resisted this recognition for too long “and we could not be more excited and genuinely pleased to celebrate his iconic contribution to the world of philanthropy. Bobby is known in our community as a man who wears many hats; a tax genius, brilliant leader, passionate tennis player, biker and a great friend whose generosity and dedication have had a far-reaching impact on our community. Bobby does not seek the limelight, but the spotlight finds him and recognizes him in all corners of the Jewish world. While Kleinman gave a fitting acceptance speech, some of his friends and colleagues engaged in a bit of a roast all in good fun. For my complete story go to https://www.thesuburban.com/blogs/sjn/
BRONFMAN RECOGNIZED: At the recent AGM of Federation CJA, the 50th anniversary Samuel Bronfman Medal was awarded to Stephen Bronfman. Known in the Jewish community as the highest award provided to a volunteer leader for community service, it is named after Stephen’s late grandfather, Sam Bronfman. He was the patriarch of the Montreal Jewish community during times of extraordinary change and growth. Charles Bronfman, son of Samuel and father of Stephen - and the Bronfman Medal recipient 40 years ago - presented the award.
A PROMISE OF SWEET TEA: The Azrieli Foundation's decision to publish Côte Saint-Luc resident Pinchas Blitt's memoir A Promise of Sweet Tea into a new climate for Canadian Jews was not an accident. Following the July Segal Centre Virtual launch, the book is slowly winning wide literary acclaim. Via Zoom I interviewed Blitt, now 90 years young, and Jody Spiegel to talk about this extraordinary project. Jodi is the director of the Azrieli Foundation’s Holocaust Survivor Memoirs Program for which they have published 120 stories thus far. Blitt, a lawyer by profession who only retired from his practice in 2014, had never written a book before. It took him two and a half years to complete following which he approached the Azrieli Foundation. It depicts a village in pre-war Eastern Europe where young Pinchas Blitt is surrounded by colorful characters, vivid stories and the rich language and traditions of his ancestors. As antisemitism rises, Pinchas is beset by fears, but he finds belonging in family, Jewish texts and prayers.
CLOTHING GIVEAWAY: Federation CJA is running its annual clothing giveaway Oct 20 to Nov 3 where they will be packing and delivering clothing to members in the community who need it most. They will be distributing to over 200 people, each of whom will get bags containing winter jackets, winter accessories and anything else that will keep them warm for the cold months ahead. According to Michelle Segal, no registration is required. Ometz and other organizations send Federation CJA lists of families to help. For more details log on to www.federationcja.org.
JEWISH BOOK MONTH: In 1944, the Jewish Public Library sponsored the first comprehensive book exhibit in the Montreal Jewish community, in conjunction with the Canadian Jewish Congress and the YMHA. It marked the early stages of Jewish Book Month. The 2021 edition will kick off virtually October 26 and continue through to November 28. Please see the advertisement at the bottom of the SJN print page. One of the highlights will be a keynote on Sunday, Nov. 7 (2 pm) with author David Grossman, focusing on his book More Than I Love My Life. This was inspired by the true story of one of Grossman’s longtime confidantes, a woman who, in the early 1950s, was held on the notorious Goli Otok (“the Adriatic Alcatraz”). With flashbacks to the stalwart Vera protecting what was most precious on the wretched rock where she was held, and Grossman’s fearless examination of the human heart, this swift novel is a thrilling addition to the oeuvre of one of our greatest living novelists, whose revered moral voice continues to resonate around the world.
