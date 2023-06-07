The Jerusalem Business Development Center (MATI) was founded by the Jerusalem Foundation in 1991. On May 4, the female leaders from MATI brought their cross-Canada tour to Montreal to tell their story. Besides some private meetings and an exclusive interview with The Suburban, they also spoke to the Federation CJA Women's Philanthropy Pomegranate Society and at a public lecture at Dorshei Emet Congregation in Hampstead. MATI-Jerusalem Business Development Center drives economic growth and social equity throughout the Israeli capital by helping thousands – men and women, Jews and Arabs, secular and religious – acquire the skills and know-how to successfully build small-to-medium-sized businesses and thereby gain economic independence for themselves and for their families. East Jerusalem is one of the poorest, most difficult regions in Israel. The poverty rate is overwhelming and to a large extent a result of the significant barriers impeding East Jerusalem residents, especially women, including cultural, language and others. The visit to Canada was sponsored by The Asper Foundation and of course one of the goals was to generate some fundraising.
Reham Abu Snineh, a Palestinian, has headed MATI East Jerusalem since 2016. As part of her work, she established a network of senior-level contacts with governmental, non-governmental and private sector organizations between East and West Jerusalem. She was a delight to meet and interview. “It was very challenging at first,” she said. "I stood in front of groups in the field, and I was afraid of questions that would be asked and whether they would understand what my motives are and whether it is okay that I belong to an Israeli organization. With the Israeli team I felt different at the beginning; I didn't feel comfortable. I did not share difficult things that happened to me. But over time I started to feel better and that I am accepted. People from my community started contacting me and asking for help, respecting me, consulting with me. I felt that I was really starting to make a difference and to improve their economic reality. I also felt more comfortable with the staff. They let me make decisions; they encouraged me. I was well respected. I discovered that Israeli citizens also face difficulties.” Info: www.jerusalemfoundation.org and go to our SJN blog for a detailed story.
SSA MARKS ISRAEL’S ANNIVERSARY: On the occasion of Israel's 75th birthday on April 26, Solomon Schechter Academy showcased an unforgettable celebration for more than 1,000 family members, friends, and special guests. The evening began with an impressive, multilingual exhibit by students from preschool to Grade 6, focusing on a variety of themes including poetry, artwork, scientific discoveries and Israeli cuisine. Following the exhibit, guests were treated to an inspiring performance of songs and dances honouring Israel, in the sanctuary of the Shaare Zion Beth-El Congregation. This spectacular celebration was made possible by the many devoted teachers and assistants of the Academy, and it was a moment that will be remembered forever by all in attendance.
CIGAR AND SCOTCH: A Who’s Who of Montreal was at Ferrari Quebec on Jean Talon Street May 23 for the Ben Weider Educational Seminary’s annual Scotch and Cigar event. This was a fun evening that allowed attendees to sample some of the finest scotches and Cuban cigars around. All proceeds from the evening went directly to support the educational institution’s ongoing mission to welcome 125 young women, 25 per year for the next five years, from war-torn Ukraine to study at the Ben Weider Educational Center/Chabad Seminary of Canada.
RAPAPORT AND ALEEZA: Federation CJA warmly welcomed Michael Rapaport to Montreal recently, where over 500 community members came together for an unforgettable evening at Le Salon Richmond. The popular American actor, writer, director, comedian and podcast host shared his passionate views on combatting antisemitism, inspiring the audience to raise their voices. Lauren Lieberman and Daniel Paperman served as event co-chairs. Moderating the discussion was Mitch Garber, notable Montrealer and General Campaign Chair, 2020 Combined Jewish Appeal. Next on the agenda is a visit by relationship expert and the host of Netflix’s Jewish Matchmaking, Aleeza Ben Shalom, for a live conversation about her new dating show, with special behind the scenes secrets. It takes place June 8 (7 pm) at Oscar Peterson Hall in NDG. You can expect matchmaking on stage, your questions answered, plus special surprises! Tickets: https://jlive.app/events/4663
Have an item for the SJN? E-mail mcohen@thesuburban.com and follow us at https://www.thesuburban.com/blogs/sjn/
