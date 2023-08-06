Following the launch of the Irwin Cotler International Fellowship Program at Tel Aviv University last November, and the official inauguration of the Irwin Cotler Institute for Democracy, Human Rights and Justice, Israel’s Ambassador to Canada Dr. Ronen Hoffman hosted a reception at his residence in Ottawa. Dr. Hoffman and his wife Dr. Michal Arad are both TAU graduates.
The Irwin Cotler Institute is devoted to instruction, training, and policy-oriented research on human rights, democracy, justice, and the fight against antisemitism and racism at large. The Institute operates the annual Irwin Cotler Fellowship Program, which brings together 20 international students for weekly lectures and projects on human rights and democracy, engages them in discussions about Israeli society, its history, diversity and challenges, organizes field trips to historical sites and communities across the country, and trains participants how to advocate for righteous causes in their home countries in the face of shifting social landscapes.
The Institute also organizes instructional workshops for policymakers, law enforcement officials, media professionals, and educators around the world on the contemporary challenges to democracy, democratization and human rights, and the means to fight racism at large, and antisemitism specifically; convenes research seminars; and supports original policy-oriented research in diverse disciplines.
The Cotler Institute invites applications from governmental ministries, law enforcement agencies, local councils, NGOs, universities, high schools and media organizations to host two-day or one-day training workshops organized by the Institute and featuring leading experts and professionals in the following fields:
- Fighting antisemitism and racism at large
- The challenges to democracy in the 21st century
- The History of Israel
Attendees included Ottawa friends and supporters of Tel Aviv University Canada and the Cotler family, as well as some diplomats. "I was so excited for this evening to come,” said the Ambassador. “I waited with anticipation; it is definitely one of the highlights of my stay in Canada.”
The Ambassador then took out his accordion and starting performing some Israeli songs with the group. “It was a very meaningful and touching moment to start the event,” said TAU CEO for Quebec, Ottawa and the Atlantic Provinces Sharon Fraenkel.
In his remarks, Cotler started out by stating how “Democracy, Human Rights and Justice are still very relevant today."
After addressing some highlights of his career and current global events, Cotler spoke about the new Institute at TAU, the Fellowship Program as well as the first cohort of 21 international students who attended this past academic year. You can find more information about everything here.
This was the first of many events being planned over the next year in Canada and with other TAU Friends Associations around the globe, closing with a major event in 2024.
Jack Silverstone, the former executive vice-president of Canadian Jewish Congress and one-time chief of staff for the Federal Minister of Immigration and Citizenship, was among those on hand. Cotler was in fact his law professor decades ago.
For more information about TAU, Fraenkel can be reached at sharon@cftau.ca
GOLF TOURNAMENT: The third Annual Chip Away at Hate Classic Golf Tournament will be taking place on August 21 at the prestigious Beaconsfield Golf Club.
The Chip Away at Hate Classic provides vital funds to support of B’nai Brith Canada’s League for Human rights team in Québec. Thanks to the Bissell Family Foundation, the Baazov Family and a number of corporate sponsors and donors, this event will play an important role in helping to fight antisemitism, racism and bigotry by offering needed assistance as well as valuable resources and information to the victims.
“We don`t have to explain how serious a problem this has become and B`nai Brith Canada`s vigilance in this area is of paramount importance to our community,” says Hank Topas, the Quebec Regional Director for B’nai Brith Canada.
The Chip Away at Hate Classic is B’nai Brith’s major fundraising event this year in Quebec.
Special guests this year will include Canadiens great Peter Mahovlich, formrer NBA superstar and Montreal Alliance General Manager Joel ”Doc” Anthony and SAQ Single Malt specialist Benoit Clement.
In addition to a round of golf at one of Quebec’s most magnificent golf courses, the day is complete with both food and drinks of all kinds on the course and ends with a luxurious cocktail dînatoire. There will also be raffle prizes and an auction package to bid on.
For more information call 514-733-5377
NEW PRESIDENT: The Cummings Centre has announced a new slate of officers to serve on its Board of Directors for 2023-2025, headed by Gloria Steinberg as president, She succeeds Nancy Cooperberg, who concluded her term at the organization’s recent Annual General Meeting.
“I am honoured to serve as president of the Cummings Centre and extend a special welcome to the incoming Board of Directors,” said Steinberg who served as first vice-president of the Centre’s Board of Directors the last two years. “I also extend my respect and admiration for outgoing president Nancy Cooperberg and Executive Director Pauline Grunberg for their incredible direction throughout the pandemic. The exceptional work of the professional staff and efforts of the Board of Directors and volunteers enabled seniors to feel connected.”
As a psychotherapist and consultant, Steinberg’s involvement with the Cummings Centre began approximately eight years ago with her exploration of post-retirement activities for senior clients. She was fascinated with all that the Centre offered. The Centre even recruited her to lead workshops in leadership training followed by varied committee work as well as chairing the Marketing and Communications Committee. She participated in the Strategic Planning Ad Hoc Committee and in the Cummings Foundation and Cummings Centre Boards of Directors.
“I believe that when working supportively, Cummings has the power to enhance and extend its impact on the lives of seniors in Quebec and far beyond,” she said. “I am confident that while continuing to practice good governance and effectively ensure the oversight and implementation of the strategic plan goals, meaningful generative discussions will ensure future growth.
“The collaborative spirit of our remarkable staff and volunteers is at the heart of the Centre and its ever-growing membership. As we move forward with our shared commitment to integrate diversity, equity, and inclusion, we need to strengthen our balance and flexibility. The Cummings Centre is wholeheartedly up to the challenge.”
Prior to her Cummings involvement, Steinberg was involved in the Social Action Committee of Federation CJA. She was selected as president of the Montreal Multicultural Women’s Coalition and was also involved with the Hon. Raymond Bachand’s Cultural Communities Council for Outremont - Cote-des-Neiges. Gloria was also Clinical Director of Alternatives, the first Quebec government funded drug rehabilitation centre.
