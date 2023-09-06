Following the launch of the Irwin Cotler International Fellowship Program at Tel Aviv University last November, and the official inauguration of the Irwin Cotler Institute for Democracy, Human Rights and Justice, Israel’s Ambassador to Canada Dr. Ronen Hoffman hosted a reception at his residence in Ottawa recently. Dr. Hoffman and his wife Dr. Michal Arad are both TAU graduates. Attendees included Ottawa friends and supporters of Tel Aviv University Canada and the Cotler family, as well as some diplomats. After addressing some highlights of his career and current global events, Cotler spoke about the new Institute at TAU, the Fellowship Program as well as the first cohort of 21 international students who attended this past academic year. You can find more information about everything here: https://cotler.tau.ac.il/. For more information about TAU, e-mail sharon@cftau.ca.
GOLDA ADVANCED SCREENING: The Women’s Philanthropy Campaign and GenMTL Philanthropy of Federation CJA, chaired by Trish Bengualid and Jason Martin respectively, held an advance screening of the fabulous new motion picture Golda at CineStarz Deluxe Cavendish Aug. 23. They packed each of the seven theatres for two showings that evening, with a total of 1,000 people. Federation CJA chose this opportunity to launch their new #Standup campaign. Ben-Gurion University Canada also had a premiere that same week at another theatre. You can read my entire story on our website. “Audience reaction was great afterwards,” said Bengualid. “They enjoyed the movie and even clapped when we played the Federation video. It was the first official viewing of our video for this year”s #Standup campaign launch.”
L'ANNEXE CONNECTS AT MONTREAL PRIDE: L’Annexe, Ometz’s Centre for Young Adults, had a great time celebrating and making connections at this year’s Montreal Pride! The diverse, LGBTQ-affirming Jewish social service and community space is open to everyone between the ages of 16 to 35. In addition to a wide variety of community events, pre-employment and educational programs, and wellness and skill-building workshops, the centre also offers individual support services – all out of its own state-of-the-art space in the Sylvan Adams YM-YWHA. L’Annexe’s mission is to support young adults as they build autonomy, engage in community, and discover their unique vision of wellbeing. To find out more, follow L’Annexe on Instagram @lannexemtl.
NEW EMISSARY: Federation CJA has welcomed Daniella Elmaliach as Shlicha, or special emissary, and Israel Engagement Director for the Jewish community of Montreal. Federation CJA President and CEO Yair Szlak, said she will lead a delegation of young Shinshinim, or student volunteers from Israel, who are responsible for activities and content concerning Israeli society.
NEW JPL EXHIBITION: The Jewish Public Library of Montreal’s current in-house and online exhibition welcomes visitors to the world of Bucharest modernism. Items pertaining to Jules Janco’s archival collection will be on display through Nov. 19, and more research and images are available on JPL Curates! Architect Jules Janco was born in 1896 in Bucharest, Romania. He resided in Zurich, Switzerland from 1914-1919, along with his brothers. Janco worked in France before returning to Bucharest in the early 1920s. Through the interwar years he maintained a successful architecture firm with his brother Marcel, and together they are credited with introducing modern architecture to Romania, designing many private residences and civic institutions. He briefly worked in British Palestine and Israel before emigrating to Canada with his wife Mizzi Packer and their son in the early 1950s. He lived and worked here in Montreal until his death in 1985.
UNITED HATZALAH: United Hatzalah of Israel, the world’s largest entirely volunteer (and always free) emergency measure services organization and international rescue organization, held a special cocktail at The Windsor Ballroom Aug. 22 and raised over $100,000. The founder Eli Beer spoke about the organization. The evening marked a significant event in the Montreal Jewish Community, proving the non-profit organization is growing its footprint amongst the city's largest philanthropists, most influential Jews, and business leaders.
Have an item for the SJN? E-mail mcohen@thesuburban.com and follow us at https://www.thesuburban.com/blogs/sjn/
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.