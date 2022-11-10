Women of Action recognizes outstanding women who have made a difference through their achievements, leadership and dedication in the business, scientific and philanthropic communities. The 2022 event will take place on Sunday, November 13 (11 am) at the Windsor Ballrooms.
ICRF’s Women of Action event has come to be known as an event that brings together inspirational leaders in community engagement, philanthropy, and healthcare. This year, the flagship event is co-chaired by Alana Wexler Schwartz, Jenna Schwartz and Alexandra Shiller. They are joined by Debra Margles and Anne-Marie Boucher, who serve as Honourary Chairwomen in addition to ICRF President, Jordanna Feifer.
This year, the organization will recognize the following women in the fields of Business, Community and Science: Anzie Stein, Founder & Owner of Anzie Stein Jewlery; Catherine Melling Turner, esteemed community leader, volunteer and philanthropist; Dr. Sara Soldera, DDirector of Clinical Research at the Charles-Le Moyne Research Center; and Hayley Arceneaux, Author, Astronaut, Chief Medical Officer Inspiration4, Netflix Star and Cancer Survivor, who will also be this year’s keynote speaker.
Arceneaux is a St. Jude Children's Research Hospital physician assistant, a career she committed to at age ten, after surviving pediatric bone cancer. At age 29, she joined SpaceX's first private spaceflight, Inspiration4, which launched on September 15, 2021, and successfully water-landed three days later, making her the youngest American to orbit the earth, the first pediatric cancer survivor in space, and the first astronaut with a prosthetic body part. Her new book, Wild Ride: a Memoir of I.V. Drips and Rocket Ships was released last month.
“For our 17th annual ICRF women of action event I couldn’t be more excited about our program. From the keynote speaker astronaut Hayley Arceneaux to our honourees, this year’s event promises to truly be out of this world” says ICRF President, Jordanna Feifer.
Through the Women of Action luncheon for cancer research, Israel Cancer Research Fund (ICRF) has proudly created more than 30 fellowship positions in local Montreal Hospitals while raising millions of dollars to fund cancer research. Projects have ranged in many areas, including paediatric blood cancer, colorectal cancer breast cancer and other cancer therapies.
“Our mission is to fund the best and brightest Israeli scientists in their ground-breaking cancer research,” says Stu Guttman, ICRF’s Chief Executive Officer. “It is our sincere hope, with the support of the entire community, that one day we will end the suffering caused by Cancer.”
Info: https://www.icrfmontreal.org.
