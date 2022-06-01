American pop rock band X Ambassadors will headline the 45th annual Israel Cancer Research Fund (ICRF) Montreal Gala on Tuesday evening, June 7 at Jardin Royalmount in honour of Dr. Robin Billick. This will be their first live event in two years.,
Dr. Billick is the head of Dermatology at the Jewish General Hospital. He is an inspirationally dedicated medical professional whose team saves hundreds of lives each year through early cancer identification, treatment, and removal. As an Associate Professor at McGill University, Dr. Billick helped build the in-hospital Dermatology department which involves seeing patients, teaching residents, mentoring fellows and visiting supporting professors from around the world. As a long-time supporter of ICRF, he and his family are determined to find a cure.
Please see my video interview with ICRF Montreal CEO Stu Guttman, event Co-Chairs Peter Rosenthal and Samantha Singer-Guindi and Dr. Billick at https://www.thesuburban.com/blogs/sjn/
“Our mission is to fund the best and brightest Israeli scientists in their ground-breaking cancer research,” says Guttman. “It is our sincere hope, with the support of the entire community, that one day we will end the suffering caused by Cancer.”
The Montreal chapter is the sole branch that boasts a volunteer Scientific Advisory Board (SAB) made up of the city’s top oncology experts and chaired by Dr. Walter Gottlieb. It is also the only branch that offers a fully funded local fellowship program to Israelis interested in conducting Cancer-research in Montreal.
Info: https://www.icrfmontreal.org
PROMOTION FOR LEVY: Jewish National Fund Canada has announced that Quebec Region Executive Director Galith Levy will be promoted to a new position. Due to the size and scope of the Climate Solutions Prize (CSP), which is growing every day, Levy will focus her attention to this initiative. She will be the Chief CSP Officer and will be responsible for advancing the variety of initiatives surrounding the prize. She will continue to serve as part of the JNF senior staff and the JNF Canada Team. We want to wish Galith the best of luck in this new endeavour and to thank her for almost 9 years of dedicated service as the Executive Director of the Quebec Region.
ROSENBLOOM AND WEIZMANN: Weizmann Canada has announce a visionary gift from Valeria Rosenbloom of Montreal, enabling the establishment of the Mike and Valeria Rosenbloom Center for Research on Positive Neuroscience. This center is one of 12 within the flagship Azrieli Institute for Brain and Neural Sciences, at the globally-renowned Weizmann Institute of Science in Israel. Treasured friends of the Weizmann Institute, Valeria and her late husband Mike’s support for cancer and neuroscience research, as well as scholarships, has had a tremendous impact on both Weizmann scientists and students. The Rosenbloom Center will also support studies on how to harness what is learned about the brain to improve teaching and educational strategies. Rosenbloom passed away in 2016. He had formed Globe Communications Corp., an international publishing company that produced not only supermarket newspapers Globe, Examiner and Sun, but also a series of other publications that included Bridal Guide Magazine, Cracked, the Globe "Mini-Mags" and a host of other products that were distributed not only at supermarket checkouts in the United States and Canada, but also at newsstands and shops worldwide. The company was sold in 1999.
LEADERSHIP PROGRAM AT CHABAD ON THE TOWN: Fifteen high school students in Montreal were shining as they graduated the inaugural year of the Solomon Leadership Program Canadian Chapter last month. The Solomon Leadership Program is creating the future Jewish leaders in industry and community, by offering its eight pillar of leadership curriculum (such as Tolerance, Persistence, Strategy, Judgment, among others) and individual mentorship. The curriculum has been written by successful businessmen, professionals and leaders in industry and the mentors are local successful leaders in various arenas.
The students were addressed by guest speakers who have made a big impact in their fields and Montreal including Stephen Bronfman of Claridge, Dax Dasilva the founder of Lightspeed, David Nathaniel of Stanpro and others. Chabad of the Town is proud to offer this acclaimed program, which has been very successful in the USA and make it available to students in Montreal. The program is worth three credits for university. Rabbi Moshe Krasnanski of Chabad of the Town said that he is committed to expanding the 2022 –2023 group to 30 students and encourages students from all high schools across Montreal to apply. To apply or nominate someone entering Grade 10 or 11 next year use this link: www.solomonprogram.org/application-form.
Have an item for SJN? E-mail mcohen@thesuburban.com. This column appears weekly on our website.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.