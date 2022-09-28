Powered by GenMTL, Hillel Montreal is dedicated to enrich the lives of Jewish students at three universities and four CEGEP campuses, as well as three off-campus locations throughout Montreal and its surrounding areas to get involved.
Hillel Montreal supports and facilitates student initiatives that promote Jewish values. With an open-door policy and no membership fees, everyone is welcome to contribute to maintaining a vibrant, young Jewish community through grassroots programming and volunteering. Hillel promotes developing leadership skills to equip tomorrow’s leaders today.
I recently spoke to Naomi Mazer, Director of Hillel Montreal and Student Engagement of GenMTL and Federation CJA and four student leaders: Madison Gold, President, Hillel Montreal; Daniel Adler, VP Advocacy, Hillel McGill; Shirah Lister, VP Jewish Life, Hillel McGill ; and Harrison Kirshner, a Concordia student leader
You can see our video discussion here:
GenMTL’s Hillel can be found on all major campuses throughout Montreal.
Off campus spaces offer students intimate areas to be creative, study, get involved or to just chill and connect with fellow Jewish peers, notably the Jack Reitman Hillel House on Stanley Street.
To get involved contact Naomi Mazer at naomi.mazer@federationcja.org or (514) 734-1456
