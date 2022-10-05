Powered by GenMTL, Hillel Montreal is dedicated to enrich the lives of Jewish students at three universities and four CEGEP campuses, as well as three off-campus locations throughout Montreal and its surrounding areas to get involved.
Hillel Montreal supports and facilitates student initiatives that promote Jewish values. With an open-door policy and no membership fees, everyone is welcome to contribute to maintaining a vibrant, young Jewish community through grassroots programming and volunteering. Hillel promotes developing leadership skills to equip tomorrow’s leaders today.
I recently spoke to Naomi Mazer, Director of Hillel Montreal and Student Engagement of GenMTL and Federation CJA and four student leaders: Madison Gold, President, Hillel Montreal; Daniel Adler, VP Advocacy, Hillel McGill; Shirah Lister, VP Jewish Life, Hillel McGill ; and Harrison Kirshner, a Concordia student leader. You can see my video discussion with them on our website.
CANTOR DAVIDOFF: Cantor Boaz Davidoff of Congregation Shaare Zedec in NDG will provide entertainment for the high tea of the Cote Saint Luc Senior Ladies Club on Wed. Oct. 12 (1:30 pm) at the Aquatic and Community Centre (5794 Parkhaven) .Doors open at 12:45pm. The cost is $20 for members and $25 for guests. Vita Novick is the program chair.
THE LOVE RABBI: Meet, Pray Love: The Return of the Love Rabbi, which premiered Sept. 18 at the Rohr Chabad of NDG and is now streaming on CBC Gem, chronicles the ever so charismatic Rabbi Yisroel Bernath of the Rohr Chabad NDG and four singles looking for love: Jonathan (aka Yonatan), a young rapper with quite the hair who is dubbed a “mamma’s boy” by the Rabbi; Rachel, a divorcee and lover of cats seeking someone who shares that feeling; Natalie, a single mom who now seeks a same sex relationship; and Faigy, a young woman who grew up in an orthodox family now searching for a new identity. As Director Evan Beloff notes, “this is not a reality show about love; this is the reality!” But this is very much like a reality show. The people at Netflix were so impressed they did in fact offer Rabbi Bernath an opportunity to be part of their planned Jewish Matchmaking Show. He declined. You can read more on our website by typing “The Love Rabbi” into the search engine.
WELCOME RABBI CLAMAN: Congregation Tifereth Beth David Jerusalem in Côte Saint-Luc has welcomed a new spiritual leader in Rabbi Zolly Claman. He succeeds Rabbi Yechezkel Freundlich, who has taken a new post in the New York area. Rabbi Claman was born in Ottawa, spent time living in Israel and prior to his arrival here he was the spiritual leader of Beth Israel Synagogue in Edmonton for four years. He and his wife Penina are the proud parents of three young children. Rabbi Claman says he feels extremely proud to become the first Canadian-born spiritual leader to lead TBDJ. Passionate about inspiring community members to take the next step in their spiritual journey by teaching Torah that is inspiring, relevant and practical, Rabbi Claman hopes that his natural ability to connect with people will be a perfect match for TBDJ. He is a lover of outdoor activities, sports (especially hockey and tennis) and all forms of music. While he won’t promise congregants that you’ll be able to keep up with him on the ice, he maintains his commitment to teaching classes and connecting at everyone’s pace and level of understanding. “I arrived here with a fully stocked hockey bag,” said Rabbi Claman.”
AFTER MUNICH: On Wed. Nov. 2 (7:30 pm) Ben-Gurion University Canada will present a film screening of the documentary After Munich, featuring a live interview with Chomedey raised producer Francine Zuckerman. This is being touted as an event of solidarity commemorating 1972’s Munich terrorist attack on 11 Israeli Olympic athletes. It will take place at the Shaar Hashomayim Congregation in Westmount. Tickets are $25 each. Go to https://bengurion.ca/aftermunich-tickets or call 514-937-8927. I already had a sneak preview of the film. It is extremely well done and brings us back to that unspeakable act of terrorism. I will interview Zuckerman soon for an upcoming article.
AKIVA PODCAST: Rabbi Eric Grossman, Head of School at Akiva School in Westmount, is working on a project to help inform and engage parents about key educational theories and new ways of thinking with respect to shaping the school's of the future. A new podcast series called "Lesson Plans," is done in conjunction with Rabbi Avi Finegold.
Have an item for SJN? E-mail mcohen@thesuburban.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.