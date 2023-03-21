B'nai Brith Canada has announced the appointment of Henry (Hank) Topas as Quebec Regional Director.
A McGill University graduate, Topas has built an impressive career that spans decades in Quebec. He has managed construction projects, developed properties and made many contributions to the community through his senior roles at Presud Associates for Norman Zavalkoff, at Rosdev for Michael Rosenberg and at Canpro Investments Inc., where he served as Executive Vice President for the late David J. Azrieli.
Topas' notable accomplishments include the development of the five-star Sofitel Hotel, awarded Quebec’s most prestigious hotel award, the Laureat d’Or. More recently, he served as Executive Vice President at the Tov Group, where he provided managerial oversight of the Neopharm pharmaceutical testing division. He managed the acquisition of major commercial properties.
In his personal life, Topas is the cantor at Congregation Beth Tivkah in Dollard Des Ormeaux, Que. He is married to his beautiful wife Esther. They are parents of four and grandparents of 16.
“I have spent the majority of my life as part of Montreal’s Jewish community,” Topas said. “It is an honour and privilege to take on the important task of directing the Quebec region for B’nai Brith Canada. I look forward to meeting with community members and stakeholders to address pressing issues.”
Michael Mostyn, Chief Executive Officer of B’nai Brith Canada, expressed enthusiasm about the organization’s newest regional director.
“Hank is an excellent addition to the rapidly growing B’nai Brith team,” Mostyn said. “He brings to the table decades of life experience and expertise. He is well-connected and we are confident he will play a significant role in continuing and growing B’nai Brith in Quebec.”
You can see our video interview with him here.
