Sip n' Schmooze is a celebration of unity within the interfaith community. On Thursday June 15 (7 pm to 9pm) at Burgundy Lion ( 2496 Notre Dame) in Griffintown, Federation CJA's INTER.MTL division will be formally launched.
Dedicated to connecting interfaith, Jewish, and multi-heritage families in Montreal, by attending people will have the chance to forge new connections and celebrate the diversity that makes our city so special.
Attendees will be able to indulge in complimentary bar bites and cocktails while mingling with other couples. It's an opportunity to connect and create lasting memories together.
You can also join the INTER.MTL Facebook group, where you can stay connected with our vibrant community.Reserve your spot now and bring your partner and friends along for this fun-filled night out. Let's celebrate our shared values and the beauty of unity. “The last one was in February, during a snowstorm at Lord William Pub and it was an absolute blast,” says committee member Sarah Deshaies, noted for her day job as producer of the CJAD Morning Show, “And we're excited to continue growing our community, especially with a newly-launched Facebook group.”
There is no charge. Sign up at https://jlive.app/events/4762
