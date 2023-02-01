Bravo to Federation CJA for the excellent work it continues to do on the dossier of Ukrainian refugees. Besides the financial relief fund it has spearheaded, Federation CJA has also been sending representatives overseas to work with new arrivals. Recently, I spoke with Oxana Pasternak and Mikhael Goldshtein when they were in Barcelona as part of a worldwide effort to process refugees. Mikhael was born in Ukraine and made Aliya to Israel as a child in 1990 after the collapse of the USSR. He graduated from Naval Officers College and served in the Israeli Navy for eight years. In 2010, he and his wife, Nataly, created a new life for themselves and their children here in Montreal with the support of Agence Ometz. He is a Senior IT Project Manager at the Jewish General Hospital. Oxana was born in Kiev, lived in Israel, and then immigrated to Canada with her family in 2007, where she earned a degree at McGill University. A Jewish community professional and volunteer, she is very passionate about the Russian speaking Jewish community here. Please see my video interview with two on our website.
JEWISH DISABILITY MONTH: February is Jewish Disability Awareness, Acceptance & Inclusion Month (JDAIM), a unified effort among Jewish organizations across North America and beyond, to raise awareness and foster acceptance and inclusion of people with disabilities and mental health conditions and those who love them. This year, organizers aim to offer events which will be hosted by organizations across the Montreal community. It all kicks off Feb. 1 with a Zera Café movie night at CineStarz Deluxe Cavendish. Federation CJA has announced the first Jewish Disability Acceptance & Inclusion Month (JDAIM) Micro-Grant program to assist local Montreal community organizations, schools, and synagogues. For activities go to: https://jlive.app/organizations/104.
DORSHEI EMET SPECIAL CONCERT: After her mother's death from a battle with breast cancer, Czech-born Canadian Lenka Lichtenberg discovered secret poetry her grandmother had written locked in her mother's desk. Why had her mother kept this poetry a secret? Why had her grandmother never shared these poems written between 1941 and 1945? Her new album, Thieves of Dreams: Songs of Theresienstadt’s Secret Poetess, explores this poetry written at the Theresienstadt concentration camp during WWII. On Sat. Feb. 4 (7:30 pm) Congregation Dorshei Emet (18 Cleve Rd.) will hold a Shabbat Shira concert in conjunction with the Quebec premiere of Thieves of Dreams. The Montreal Holocaust Museum is a partner in this musical presentation to be performed by Lichtenberg (vocals, keyboards, harmonium); Jessica Deutsch (violin, bass, musical director); Auri Fell (vocals, ukulele, saxophone); and Fern Lindzon (piano, vocals). Tickets are $36 in advance, $45 at the door and $20 for students under 25 with a valid ID. Info: https:// www.dorsheiemet.com/form/shabbat-shira-5783.html
NEW GYMNASIUM: Solomon Schechter Academy recently inaugurated its brand new Sondra and Martin Schwartz Family Gymnasium with a cocktail and ribbon-cutting ceremony. The gym will provide over 400 students in Grades 1 to 6 the opportunity to participate in a wide variety of physical education classes and sports, including basketball, soccer, floor field hockey, dance, rock climbing, gymnastics and more. In addition, a viewing gallery for 50 spectators to watch their children's games was built, thanks to a generous gift from Michael and Melissa Assaraf. This new gym, along with new team uniforms, has allowed Solomon Schechter Academy to continually enhance its strong athletic program, giving more kids the opportunity to develop their confidence, leadership, skills and sportsmanship on and off the field. They are grateful to more than 200 donors who made this project possible!
THE SUSTAINING MEMORIES PROJECT: The Azrieli Foundation’s Holocaust Survivor Memoirs Program partnered with the G. Raymond Chang School of Continuing Education at Toronto Metropolitan University to transcribe the stories of Canadian Holocaust survivors, and these stories are now being shared in an incredible new online exhibit. The Sustaining Memories Project paired writing partners with Holocaust survivors to help tell their stories and is the first partnered survivor memoir project in Canada. As part of the project, volunteers with a wide range of backgrounds and experiences were expertly trained on storytelling, interviewing, research techniques, and Holocaust history before being paired with Holocaust survivors to transcribe their stories. These transcriptions were then sent to the Azrieli Foundation’s Memoirs Program for editing; they were originally shared only with family and friends, unlike the published books authored by survivors in the Memoirs Program. Now, after years of work, these stories are all available to the public through a digital exhibit. The new online exhibit, featuring 95 stories of survival, hope, suffering and renewal, is accessible through https://memoirs.azrielifoundation.org.
