Lior Raz is coming to Montreal . The star and co-creator of the award-winning Netflix series “Fauda,” will headline the 46th annual Israel Cancer Research Fund (ICRF) Gala on June 4 at the Ritz Carlton Hotel. This will mark the Israeli actor’s third visit to our city since the series began in 2015. I was fortunate enough to interview twice.
Raz portrays Doron Kabilio, the head of an undercover counter-terrorism unit in one of the most popular TV action shows in the word.
The gala will also feature a special musical performance by Montreal singer - songwriter Gabriella Laberge, with Brown’s Shoes President Michael Brownstein as the honouree. This year, the flagship event is being co-chaired by Vivian Billick and Samantha Singer-Guindi with Alexandra Feifer as event producer and ICRF Montreal President Jordanna Feifer steering the ship along with administrator Sheryl Ramroop
“Every year the ICRF gala provides us with an opportunity to honour those who are battling cancer and those who have succumbed to this dreadful disease says Feifer. “This is the time where we also recognize the hard work of our clinicians, the leaders of our community, our loyal donors, and our dedicated team of volunteers. This year we’re thrilled to host Lior Raz along with Gabriella Laberge who will be performing for all our loyal supporters at the iconic Ritz Carlton hotel. It promises to be a truly inspirational evening.”
Now in its 46th consecutive year, the ICRF Montreal Gala has come to be known as an event that brings A-list talent together with inspirational leaders in community engagement, philanthropy, and healthcare.
Brownstein was born in Montreal in 1949. He graduated from McGill University in 1970 with a Bachelor of Commerce and joined the Browns team in 1973. He won the “Micam Award” in 1998 as the best buyer of Italian shoes in the world. In 2016 he was Honorary Chair of “CAFA” for Canadian Arts and Fashion.
Browns is recognized as the leading independent shoe retailer in North America. Browns culture has always been to give back to the community. 10% of Browns profits are donated to charity. Michael is married to his wife Therese and has 2 children David and Julia.à
For over 50 years, ICRF has invested in the most promising Israeli scientists. These physicians are empowered with the resources necessary to advance ways to prevent, diagnose and treat cancer. Israeli researchers are identified and funded by ICRF chapters from across the globe. They are selected regardless of any pre-existing organizational affiliation and are judged solely on the merit of their proposals.
To date, ICRF is North America’s largest non-profit dedicated to funding Israeli cancer research, having raised more than $87.5 million and has funded over 2,730 cancer research projects.
The Montreal chapter takes pride in the fact that it is the sole branch that boasts a volunteer Scientific Advisory Board (SAB) made up of the city’s top oncology experts and chaired by Dr. Walter Gottlieb. It is also the only branch that offers a fully funded local fellowship program to Israelis interested in conducting Cancer-research in Montreal.
Researchers who are selected into the fellowship program are provided with the opportunity to live, work, and gain practical knowledge of everything that the Montreal medical system has to offer in a clinician-scientist experience. With strong and long-standing partnerships with the most distinguished cancer-focused research institutions in Montreal, ICRF collaborates openly with the sincere hope of realizing our shared goal of finding a cure for cancer.
For General Inquiries, Donations & Sponsorship Opportunities contact Sheryl Ramroop at 514-481-2723x525 or sheylramroop@icrfmontreal.org
