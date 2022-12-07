Emunah Montreal held its annual Fall Gala on Nov. 21 at the Rio Tinto Alcan Planetarium. Co-chaired by Chaya Lieberman and Rachel Goodman Aspler, close to 170 people attended the first in person event of this nature held by the organization since 2019. The guest speaker, Orel Nissan, grew up at the Emunah village in Afula. She told her emotional story of how she ended up having to live there when her parents were no longer capable of taking care of her. Three people received awards at the event: Lauren Suissa, the Jean Quint Memorial Award; Adrianne Drazin, the Lilly Ronn Volunteer Appreciation Award; and Mount Royal Liberal Member of Parliament Anthony Housefather, the Rabbanit Sarah Herzog Award. Proceeds from the event will go to support therapeutic and educational programs in the Emunah projects across Israel, including a new music room at the Emunah Elisheva High School dedicated in loving memory to Bertha Sand and Bertha Segal by Malca and Louis Drazin and Adrianne and Shlomo Drazin.
ICRF WOMEN: With the help of astronaut Hayley Arceneaux, the Israel Cancer Research Fund (ICRF) of Montreal raised over $285,000 via the organization’s annual Women of Action luncheon. Held every fall, the event recognizes outstanding women who have made a difference through their achievements, leadership and dedication in the business, scientific and philanthropic communities. Honourees recognized this year were: Anzie Stein, founder & owner of Anzie Stein Jewelry; Catherine Melling Turner, esteemed community leader volunteer and philanthropist; and Dr. Sara Soldera, Assistant Director of Clinical Research at the Charles-Le Moyne Research Center. Arceneaux is also a pediatric bone cancer survivor who dedicated her life to cancer research after overcoming her battle. Currently a St. Jude Children's Research Hospital physician assistant, she was a member of SpaceX's first private spaceflight in September 2021. It made her the youngest American to orbit the earth, the first pediatric cancer survivor in space, and the first astronaut with a prosthetic body part. She is also a newly published author, having released her memoir just last month. The 2022 Women of Action luncheon was co-chaired by Alana Wexler Schwartz, Jenna Schwartz and Alexandra Shiller. Joining them in making the luncheon a success were Honourary Chairwomen Anne-Marie Boucher and Debra Margles. The event committee was comprised of Dale Boidman, Jillian Climan, Lauren Forman, Sophie Lafleche, Olivia Levy, Laura Scheim, Ellen Schreter, Brittany Shiller, Joanna Stein and Stephanie Zucker, who all worked tirelessly to support the cause.
OPERATION MIRIAM: The Montreal Jewish community rallied together recently to raise $550,000 in support of Operation Miriam and the Ben Weider Educational Center/Chabad Seminary of Canada at their annual Feast of the Nations Gala. Held at the Congregation Shaar Hashomayim, the evening honoured Shari and Ron Shlien and through the generosity of the 350 people in attendance, as well as many other sponsors, the Ben Weider Educational Center/Chabad Seminary of Canada will be able meet the immediate goals of Operation Miriam which is the organization’s mission to welcome 125 young women, 25 per year for the next five years, from war-torn Ukraine to study at the Ben Weider Educational Center/Chabad Seminary of Canada. The gala, which had the theme of One Person, One World. welcomed a host of well-known members of the community and supporters. This included Gad Bitton, Eric Bissel, the Cukier Families, Jack Dym, Barry Fagen, Jason Farber, Sal Guerrera, Zohar Krivorot, Dr. Stephen Poloz, Terry Pomerantz, Patricia Saputo, Stephen Shiller, Richard Stern, Maurice Supino and Yair Szlak. Helping to organize the evening and serving on the gala committee were: Bitton, Dym, Fagen Guerrera, Jordan Aberman, Daniel Benchetrite, Benny Bouganim, Anthony Housefather, Barry Kotler, Zohar Krivorot, Peter Nicholson, Terry Pomerantz, Aaron Remer, Nadia Saputo, Patricia Saputo, Jeff Segel, Stephen Shiller, Amos Sochaczevski and Derek and Richard Stern.
MOURNING MARK MENDELSON: On November 14, Ben-Gurion University Canada learned of the sudden passing of one of the greatest leaders the organization has ever known at the age of 73. Mark Mendelson, was CEO for over 12 years. I knew Mark for over three decades. He was a devoted community leader who will be sadly missed. “Even on vacation in Israel, on his own time, he drove from Tel Aviv to Be’er Sheva, at least 1.5 hours each way, five times with donors to escort them on a visit to the BGU campus,” says BGU Canada President Jack Altman, noting that he did so out of his love for a job.
