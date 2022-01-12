Dr. Michael Kalin was presented with an award of recognition recently by Chabad on Call, Chabad’s global medical organization, for his efforts during the COVID-19 pandemic. Chabad on Call hosted an eight-day nomination period during the holiday of Chanukah, where any person nationwide could submit a form to nominate a local healthcare hero.
Dr. Kalin is a family physician and Medical Director of Santé Kildare in Côte Saint-Luc. Throughout the past two years of the pandemic, he has served the community with patience, compassion, skill, and courage. He ensured care was available to all through the medical center he directs, Santé Kildare, and the hot clinics.
“Chanukah celebrates the victory of the few over the many, the battle of the valiant Maccabees,” explained Rabbi Mendy Kotlarsky, executive director of Chabad on Call. “Dr. Kalin is a shining example of a modern-day Maccabee. We are privileged to have heroes like him in our community.”
Chabad on Call is an organization committed to creating a warm Jewish community within the hospital environment.
COHEN-RABINOVITCH SUCCEEDS ALTMAN AT CABGU: Last month, just before we went back into a semi-COVID lockdown, leaders from the Canadian Associates of Ben Gurion University (CABGU) of the Negev put their masks away and a held a good old-fashioned cocktail party. The reason for celebration was the culmination of Jack Altman’s tenure as president of the Montreal Chapter. Family, board members, long-time supporters and friends gathered for an in-person event to pay tribute to Altman's accomplishments and celebrate Ben-Gurion University of the Negev.
Special Guest Senator Tony Loffreda spoke eloquently of his friendship with Altman and his admiration for the research conducted at BGU. Paul Hirschson, Consul General of Israel for Quebec and the Atlantic Provinces, shared highlights of his career in the United Arab Emirates and West Africa. The evening culminated with the installation of Peggi Cohen-Rabinovitch as the incoming president of the Montreal Chapter.
SIDEL RETIRES: December 31, 2021 marked 50 years since Larry Sidel began his work in the healthcare sector. On that day, he hung up his hat and retired from the Jewish General Hospital Foundation. His long-running career has been filled with many warm relationships, fond memories and the attainment of lofty goals. As reported in the JGH Insider, the online newsletter of the Foundation, Sidel accomplished wonderful things in his five decades of work. As an administrator at the Montreal General Hospital, he was recognized with the prestigious Award of Merit for his work that went above and beyond his responsibilities. At the JGH Foundation, he was pivotal in raising money for many projects: the Clinical Research Unit, the Molecular Pathology Centre, the Microbiology Lab, the Nephrology Centre, the Psychiatric Department, and many others. “Larry is probably the most passionate and committed person to the hospital in the Foundation that I know,” said JGH Foundation President and CEO Bram Freedman. “And I know a lot of passionate and committed people, but he has lived and breathed this place for 20 years. It’s really been his focus.”
SPANISH AND PORTUGUESE GETS A STUDIO: The S&P Recording Studio marks a first in Montreal housed at the Spanish and Portuguese Synagogue in Snowdon. This new initiative will enable the synagogue to offer the community a real “Music Hub.” This project was made possible thanks to a generous donation from Marc and Nicole Ezerzer. It will finally give flight to the Spanish and Portuguese Music Heritage and Preservation Project, a venture close to the Ezerzer brothers and to the many choir Alumni.
“Having this recording studio in our backyard will give us endless opportunities to promote our synagogue and attract new members and young families," said Cantor Daniel Benlolo. “In many ways it will continue and enhance our outreach to valued members as well as community members at large by providing them quality liturgical recordings of our services and more. This studio is open to receive and discover new talent, to capture live choir performances, energizing lectures, and local guest performers.”
YOUNG AUTHOR: Seven-year-old Naomi Miller, a Grade 2 student at Hebrew Academy in Côte Saint-Luc and a proud member of Congregation Tifereth Beth David Jerusalem (TBDJ), is a very charismatic young lady. Her first e-book is entitled "How to be an AMAZING parent!" You can find the book here: amzn.to/3qIyCck
