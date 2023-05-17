Beit Halochem Canada, Aid to Disabled Veterans of Israel, is committed to rehabilitating, rebuilding, and enhancing the lives of over 50,000 Israelis disabled in the line of duty or through acts of terror.
Leading-edge Beit Halochem Centres across Israel provide specialized sports, recreational, and rehabilitative programs, and a place where the disabled can regain their dignity and quality of life. These courageous men and women have sacrificed so much for the state of Israel. After they leave the hospital, Beit Halochem Canada is there to help them rebuild their lives.
On Tuesday, June 6 at Shaare Zion Beth-El Congregation (5575 Chemin de la Côte Saint Luc Montréal) Beit Halochem Canada will hold its first in person gala in four years with the Celebration of Life Concert, featuring stories of determination and achievement bv five disabled Israeli vets, accompanied by outstanding performances from talented Israeli artists
The evening is dedicated to the late Michael Chaimberg, who passed away last February after a battle with throat cancer. He was a big Beit Halochem supporter as recently as November 2022 for his best friend Doug Mayoff’s birthday fund raiser. In Chaimberg’s memory, $250,000 has already been raised for Beit Halochem’s Aquatic therapeutic rehabilitation programming for Israel’s 50,000 plus “members, who irregardless of religion, Christian, Muslim, Druze and Jewish are served from the time of their injury and throughout their lives. The facilities also welcome the families of the “clients,” which goes a ways to helping the injured and their families adapt.
Mayoff was on hand for the dedication of a memorial plaque at Tel-Aviv’s Neith Halochem Centre with community leaders Eddy Wiltzer and Howard Saibil “ On our mission we also met with Israeli Defence Minister and other high ranking IDF personnel,” he says. “ It was a very special experience to be sure.”
You can see my video interview with Mayoff, committee member Jeffrey Bernstein and Beit Halochem Canada Executive Director Lisa Levy.
Chaimberg, well known in the community as the owner of the former Pro Home Hardware at Côte St. Luc Shopping Centre, was a man who lived for – and on – the water. It is, therefore, fitting that funds raised in his memory will support the wide-ranging, beneficial water programs, including sailing, kayaking, and swimming, which are offered to injured veterans at leading-edge Beit Halochem Centres across Israel.
“We hope that Michael’s illness,battle and ultimate war will resonate and that enlightening our community to the heartbreaking but determined brave and uplifting stories of our Israeli vets and victims of terror, and the critical role played by Beit Halochem Canada,” said Mayoff.
For tickets go to : https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/celebration-of-life-montreal-tickets-592069855877
CIGAR AND SCOTCH: You can join the who’s who of Montreal on Tuesday, May 23 (7 PM) at Ferrari Quebec (3980 Jean Talon) as the Ben Weider Educational Seminary is back with their annual Scotch and Cigar event.
If you’re a lover of scotch and cigars, this is a fun evening that allows you to sample some of the finest scotches and Cuban cigars around. All proceeds from the evening will directly support Operation, the educational institution’s ongoing mission to welcome 125 young women, 25 per year for the next five years, from war-torn Ukraine to study at the Ben Weider Educational Center/Chabad Seminary of Canada.
With your top-shelf drink in hand, you will also have the chance to network with fellow aficionados and young professionals from around the community.
In addition to the open bar, which will also include some of the world’s finest bourbons, vodkas and more, the night is a fully catered affair, complete with delicious hors d’oeuvres and cocktails.
For those with a steady hand, you can put your drink down and learn how to roll your own cigars with Mr. Raul, an expert in the craft.
Buy your individual tickets today at: www.theseminary.ca/sac.
