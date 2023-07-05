Canadian Magen David Adom (CMDA) held its most successful Montreal Gala to date, with more than 450 guests in attendance at Congregation Shaar Hashomayim on May 30, spearheaded by Annual Campaign Chair Arlène Madar Abitan. The entire experience was enriched by Miami Chef Yaniv Cohen, “The Spice Detective.” From unique Israeli cocktails and hors d’œuvres to pomegranate- braised short ribs and exquisite desserts, it was a real journey of the senses. Master of Ceremonies Barry Pascal carried the evening with his deep passion for Magen David Adom (MDA) and love of Israel and the Jewish community.
Touching images and videos set the stage for the night. Noam Gershony, a former IDF helicopter pilot, was saved by MDA in 2006 after his helicopter crashed. It took him two and a half years to begin walking again, but against all odds, Noam would go on to win gold representing Israel in Paralympic tennis in London, England. Gershony’s unique story of heroism drew several standing ovations. Ambassador Gilad Erdan, Israel’s Permanent Representative to the UN, addressed the crowd with a powerful speech stressing the importance of Magen David Adom in its role as Israel’s National EMS organization. Commenting on his defense of Israel in the international arena, Erdan stressed that MDA ensures the very survival and continuity of the people of Israel. To close the night off right, the guests were treated to a world-class musical performance by virtuoso violinist Alexandre Da Costa with his 1701 Stradivarius violin and 11 musicians. From classical to rock and roll, all the way to a classical rendition of Israel’s national anthem, it was a truly memorable show. CMDA reached its fundraising goals for the evening but the need for medical equipment and supplies is ongoing.
WEIZMANN CANADA: On May 23, Weizmann Canada partnered with Fasken to host events at their downtown office featuring guest speaker Prof. Irit Sagi from the Weizmann Institute of Science in Rehovot, Israel. Over 65 guests were able to learn from Prof. Sagi about the Weizmann Institute of Science’s unique ecosystem of innovation, which translates basic research into practical applications. It is being described as a wonderful evening filled with great conversation and insightful questions. From collaborating with industry partners and securing funding, to developing scientific breakthroughs into viable commercial entities, Prof. Sagi shared how the Weizmann Institute has consistently produced new technologies, products, and services that improve people’s lives around the world.
BEIT MARK: Ben-Gurion University Canada held a very successful 2023 Montreal Main Event at Congregation Shaar Hashomayim in Westmount and raised $400,000 for the “Beit Mark” Student Residence in honour of the late CEO Mark Mendelson. Mike Wagenheim, Senior United States correspondent for i24News, was the special guest speaker.
IN HONOUR OF MICHAEL: Beit Halochem Canada recently held its “Celebration of life” at Congregation Shaare Zion-Beth El with a soldout crowd awed and inspired by Israeli disabled veterans speaking of their injuries and their slow but ever steady rehabilitation thanks to the state of the art therapeutic rehabilitation programming delivered through five Beit Halochem centres across Israel. Irrespective of religion or ethnicity, Christian, Muslim, Druze, Arab, Jewish, anyone injured in the defense of Israel or through acts of terror are served from the time of their injury, to most oftentimes for life. Currently over 50,000 individuals and their families are being supported in their quest for a return to the best quality of life possible thanks to the organization. Over $500,000 was raised in the event honouring the injured vets, with the evening dedicated to well-known community personality Michael Chaimberg, who after fighting his own courageous battle, passed away in February 2023, his head held high and proud and leaving a lasting legacy. A plaque on the wall of honour at Beit Halochem’s Tel-Aviv centre was recently unveiled in his memory, attended by 60 supporters including Michael’s dear friends, Doug Mayoff, Howard Saibil, Eddy Wiltzer and Dan, Gaby and Maya Decklebaum.
INTERNATIONAL HOLOCAUST DAY: International Holocaust Survivor Day was marked on June 4 as MADA Community Services organized and hosted an unforgettable event for some of courageous survivors in Montreal. The room was filled with some 100 people. This included survivors, family members and volunteers. With the help of dedicated volunteers who went above and beyond to pick up survivors and provide support throughout the event, co-chairs Dr. Rachel Goodman, Lori Bassal and their committee created a truly special gathering. The MADA Holocaust Survivor Day program coordinator was Yaelle Ifergan.
Have an item for the SJN? E-mail mcohen@thesuburban.com
