While by day she makes her living as a writer for video games at Ubisoft, Alice Abracen has had a love for theatre since her days as a student at Roslyn Elementary School in Westmount, Royal West Academy in Montreal West and Dawson College. When she enrolled at the prestigious Harvard University, majoring in English Literature and Religion, she made sure to have a “healthy dose” of their theatre program.
Doubling up on her passion, Abracen returned to Montreal and spent three years at the National Theatre School.
In the spring of 2019, Abracen co-founded Theatre Ouest End with her mother Ann Lambert and friends Laura Mitchell and Danielle Szydlowski. They have thus far launched a series of curated events where established and emerging writers, actors, and musicians perform a piece of their choice, coordinated weekly generative writing workshops, hosted evenings of staged readings of new work and are now set to present Abracen’s play The Covenant at the Segal Center this month.
“The Covenant was actually my senior years project at the Montreal Theatre School,” Abracen explains.
See my video chat with Alice.
The Covenant treads a heart wrenching line through despair and dark humour , transporting the audience to a heinous, immoral time in history that sadly rings too close to current and conceivable atrocities. Added to the mix is the out of control feeling of today’s fake news in override; how more than ever the spread of half-truths and lies gathers wide acceptance. The Covenant has every audience member fully engaged and questioning, ‘what would I do if it was me’. Directed by Murdoch Schon, this world premiere production will play at the Segal Centre for Performing Arts Studio from Nov. 13 to Dec. 3. There will be post-show talkbacks with invited guests to explore questions raised by the play.
Inspired by a true story, The Covenant is set in June, 1944 at Theresienstadt. Here, international Red Cross dignitaries are invited to marvel at this lively, cultural town which appears to be a haven for Jewish people in the heart of Czechoslovakia. Little do they know that this paradise is a ghetto and concentration camp elaborately staged in order to conceal Nazi crimes against humanity.
“So many people are unaware of this story,” Abracen says. “The Nazis used the ghetto-camp Terezín as a propaganda tool to hide what they were really doing to the Jews of Europe. The visit by the Red Cross officials was part of a massive cover up. Here, the Nazis did some tidying up. They deported people to make it look less crowded. Only the healthy people were showcased. They turned barracks into apartments.”
Though based on an historical event, Abracen says that the play is timeless. “Even today people are detained, imprisoned and persecuted for their ethnic or racial identities," she says. "The lessons of history are forgotten or misappropriated—as seen in the yellow stars worn at anti-vaccine protests.”
Topics for post-show talkbacks include among others, the relationship between faith and social action, the use of ongoing propaganda, and the enduring relevance of themes in the play connected to the reality in Quebec and Canada. Confirmed guest speakers are Sarah Fogg from the Holocaust Museum, Holocaust survivor Rae Gropper, and Rabbi Lisa Grushcow, with more names to come. Cast and company members will also be on hand.
Abracen is excited to hear that all of the Secondary III students at Royal West Academy will be brought to see the play.
Opening night is Tuesday, November 15 at 7:30pm Tickets are 20 to $30 and available at Segal Centre box office 514 739-7944 or the Segal Centre online.
Further information about Theatre Ouest End go to: www.theatreouestend.ca/about.html.
