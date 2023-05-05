I do not usually file long stories like this. However, the subject matter is so extraordinary I urge readers to read it from start to finish.
We see so many negative headlines about the conflicts between Jews and Palestinians in Israel. But here is something special that is occurring in East Jerusalem thanks to The Jerusalem Foundation, established in 1966 by the legendary Mayor of Jerusalem, the late Teddy Kollek. Over the last five decades, it has touched the lives of all of Jerusalem’s almost one million residents, in all spheres of life and in all the city’s communities. The organization advances communal strength, fosters creative culture and develops future leadership to ensure a flourishing city that inspires people around the world.
The establishment of MATI
I was completely unaware that in 1991 an extraordinary projected called the Jerusalem Business Development Center (MATI) was founded by the Jerusalem Foundation. A big thank you to Nancy Rosenfeld, who provided me with access to meet the main players in this endeavor. Nancy has held senior leadership positions in the local Jewish community for years.
On May 4, the female leaders from MATI brought their cross-Canada tour to Montreal to tell their story. Besides some private meetings and an exclusive interview with The Suburban, they also spoke to the Federation CJA Women's Philanthropy Pomegranate Society and at a public lecture at Dorshei Emet Congregation in Hampstead.
MATI-Jerusalem Business Development Center drives economic growth and social equity throughout Jerusalem by helping thousands – men and women, Jews and Arabs, secular and religious – acquire the skills and know-how to successfully build small-to-medium-sized businesses and thereby gain economic independence for themselves and for their families. Small and medium-sized businesses have been recognized globally as offering a solution to endemic poverty, driving local growth, social mobility, and generating job creation.
East Jerusalem is one of the poorest, most difficult regions in Israel. The poverty rate is overwhelming and to a large extent a result of the significant barriers impeding East Jerusalem residents, especially women, including cultural barriers, language barriers and others.
“As part of our commitment to its economic development, we launched MATI's East Jerusalem initiative which is run by local professionals,” said Deputy CEO Michal Shaul Vulej. “We gained the trust of this community and established a branch in East Jerusalem.”
In 2022 alone, MATI had 2,740 participants, 1,280 hours of business consultations and saw 350 businesses and 600 jobs created. The visit to Canada was sponsored by The Asper Foundation and of course one of the goals was to generate some fundraising.
Unquestionably, this tour is gaining new admirers. “For many years we decided not to give ourselves such a high profile,” Shaul Vulej said. “We were working under the radar.”
Besides Shaul Vulej, I also connected with East Jerusalem Manager Reham Abu Snineh, CEO Zvia Shelly and Jerusalem Foundation of Canada Executive Director Nomi Yeshua.
Reham’s Story
Reham Abu Snineh indeed has an interesting backstory. She’s headed MATI East Jerusalem since 2016. As part of her work, she established a network of senior-level contacts with governmental, non-governmental and private sector organizations between East and West Jerusalem.
“I was born in East Jerusalem, in a village called Esawiyeh,” she explained. “I am the youngest of seven sisters and brothers. We were a working-class family and my parents were struggling economically. From a very young age, I knew that I want to succeed. I finished high school, and then joined a Palestinian university and chose law as my future profession. I wanted to become a lawyer who defends her people, makes sure their voices are heard, promotes human rights, and justice.
“After my graduation I was looking for a job, hoping to fulfill my dream. Only then I realized that my certificate is not recognized by the Israeli authorities, and moreover I didn’t speak any Hebrew. At that moment I realized the implications of being an Arab woman, a resident of Jerusalem but not a citizen, a lawyer but without a recognized license, with all qualifications but not being able to work. I was newly married and just started building my family with my first newborn child. Unsure about the future and still dreaming of a position where I could make a change in the world. I started my career working in various Palestinian human rights organizations. After 10 years, I realized I wasn't making any real change or progress in my society as I aspired to. The reason for that was the lack of sufficient funding and stability in the programs I managed.
“I realized that in an Israeli organization I might be able to influence more. But this was a very difficult decision to make. I wasn’t sure how it might be. Who are these people? Will I feel comfortable with them, can I trust them? I was worried how my family, friends and surroundings would react to this and whether I would lose their respect. At that moment of time I received a job offer from MATI- Jerusalem business development center – an Israeli NGO. I convinced myself that I would take the position because I understood that it fits with my values and my passion to influence the economic situation in my community. The values were connected to the suffering I went through in my life.
“It was very challenging at first. I stood in front of groups in the field, and I was afraid of questions that would be asked and whether they would understand what my motives are and whether it is okay that I belong to an Israeli organization. With the Israeli team I felt different at the beginning; I didn't feel comfortable. I did not share difficult things that happened to me. But over time I started to feel better and that I am accepted. People from my community started contacting me and asking for help, respecting me, consulting with me. I felt that I was really starting to make a difference and to improve their economic reality. I also felt more comfortable with the staff. They let me make decisions, they encouraged me. I was well respected. I discovered that Israeli citizens also face difficulties. I realized how much we don't know of each other and little by little I continued and started to enjoy my work. My perspective changed. My behavior changed.
“And I love the work itself. I feel very much connected to the vision of MATI and to its work model. The very high-quality professional training courses, the personal business consultation and guidance and our assistance in obtaining loans that are respectful of and compatible with our religion. I fully believe in my job and feel that finally I succeeded to accomplish what I truly wanted. I recruited and built a local team, established a branch of MATI in East Jerusalem and increased the capacity of the initiative.”
Today Reham’s team runs four projects:
Business entrepreneurship – Helping hundreds of people launch their own small businesses as a means to achieve financial independence and helping hundreds of existing businesses upgrade and expand their operations.
Financial literacy – Helping hundreds of families and individuals to improve their financial situation by acquiring important financial skills, including proper financial management, budgeting, saving, banking, and others. Early intervention is also carried out by teaching financial literacy to high school students.
Early childhood care – East Jerusalem suffers from a preposterous lack of frameworks for preschool aged children. Mati has been rectifying this situation through its TIFLY (my baby in Arabic) Program which helps local women open new daycare centers, upgrades the educational level and facilities among existing daycare centers and trains dozens of local women as caregivers and pedagogical instructors. The impact is threefold: children receive better education and a protective environment, the mothers are able to join the workforce, and many women open daycare centers which provide their families with an income.
Youth employment - The program provides high school aged at-risk youth with vocational training and employment opportunities, thus preventing them from dropping out of school and preparing them for adulthood. The program works in 22 schools in east Jerusalem, encompassing over 800 teens at risk.
Through its four pillars of activity, Mati’s East Jerusalem Branch is currently the largest, most significant and impactful non-profit organization working in East Jerusalem. The East Jerusalem Initiative is revolutionizing the social and economic situation of thousands of local residents. The challenges are great, but we firmly believe in our mission and are committed to success.
The Start of a Special Friendship
Shaul Vulej spoke of her friend Reham and herself as “two women from opposite sides of Jerusalem, united in a common goal to make a difference in our city. As we are all aware, the tension between Arabs and Jews in Jerusalem has escalated in recent months, prompting calls for more enforcement. At MATI Jerusalem, however, we believe in a different approach that focuses on fostering unity and equality. Our philosophy is that everyone, regardless of their background, deserves the opportunity to lead a healthy, peaceful, and prosperous life. I love my work and feel very much engaged and committed to our vision but most of all I am excited when it comes to the work, we do in East Jerusalem that Reham has been running in such determination and success.
"As a child, East Jerusalem was part of my childhood. We used to visit, shop and to go to restaurants there. This is a reality that my children are not familiar with. This is very sad.
“My parents encouraged me to study Arabic. They thought it was important for anyone that lives in the city and in Israel. And I did. The problem was that at school they teach the literary Arabic, which is quite different from the spoken one, and it ended with me being able to read some headlines in the paper but not able to say one full sentence or to communicate in Arabic at all. And time goes by. I am a Jewish resident of Jerusalem that can't communicate with almost 40 percent of my neighbors. Through my work at MATI I learned about the situation in East Jerusalem - the neighbors that live just a few meters across the road from me, and what I learned is unconceivable. The poverty and unemployment, the numbers of youth that can't see a future, women that don’t work and can’t become self-sufficient. A big population that lives just across the road and struggles and suffers."
Shaul Vulej met Reham 11 years ago. “I was impressed by her from the very first moment,” she said. “ At that time, we were looking for a coordinator for a business development program in East Jerusalem. She seemed to have all the qualifications for the job but there was only one obstacle. She didn’t speak any Hebrew. We communicated in English. I wondered if it was at all possible to work together without a common language. After discussing the issue at the office, we decided to take the chance and Reham started working with us. That was the smartest decision we made.”
MATI is supported by the central Israeli government and the City of Jerusalem. This is one of those stories that has been a true learning experience and let me say a breath of fresh air based on all of the negative media coverage we see emanating from Israel and the Palestinian territories.
I had the opportunity to visit Israel seven times in my life. To me, it is something every Jew must experience. My trips enabled me to see East Jerusalem, West Bank settlements, the Negev, the border with Jordan and much more. On one of my trips I departed a mere 24 hours before Iraq fired Scud missiles at the Jewish State. And on another, days prior to our group's arrival in Tel Aviv a young girl from Toronto was killed by a bomb on the beach right next to our hotel.
We need to hear more stories about people like Reham who speaks perfect Hebrew, lives comfortably among the Jewish population and does not embrace the views of conflict between Israelis and Palestinians that dominate the headlines.
For more information on this program and how you can contribute click here.
Here is an interesting video on the program
