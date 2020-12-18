Seniors & Aging: Matt Del Vecchio: Holiday season conundrum

Many families are still contemplating what to do about potential gatherings during the holiday season. We are nine months into the pandemic and we miss seeing our loved ones. We miss socializing. We miss human interaction. Enough is enough. Or is it enough?
There was a ray of hope as Quebec Premier Francois Legault dangled the prospect of families getting together during the holidays. Big mistake. It provided us with a boost, a mental reprieve, a shot in the arm. And then the rug was pulled out from under us. No gatherings. Ouch! That one hurts.
Should we be upset with this decision from the government? Not in the least. In fact, it is the right decision despite the potential consequences of not being able to see friends and families. I work with seniors and the elderly on a daily basis. I have witnessed firsthand the devastation of COVID and have had to console family members that have lost their loved ones due to this vicious virus that preys on our most vulnerable.
I am also in regular contact with dozens of CHSLDs (centre d’hébergement et de soins de longue durée) and seniors’ residences. They are working extremely hard to keep their residents safe and to keep COVID out. The last thing they need is for asymptomatic outsiders unknowingly bringing it in. Family members, caregivers, healthcare workers, kitchen staff, maintenance teams, housekeepers, delivery people and any person from the outside could be a vector. We may not think our actions will affect individuals, but the odds are strong that we will interact with someone who will eventually be in touch with a vulnerable senior.
Connecting with our loved ones is still essential. However, we need to be creative this year. Traditional meals can still be prepared but you might have to hand deliver them this time. Many families are planning to connect virtually through Zoom, FaceTime, Skype, Teams or other apps available to us. Some are even planning Zoom meals together. Others might be doing drive-by, physically-distanced, outdoor gift exchanges. And let’s not forget about a simple phone call for the technically challenged.
Most seniors I have talked to, especially those with some sort of health condition, are nervous and anxious. Many do not want to gather this holiday season. Let’s respect their wishes. Some friends have even mentioned that they are a bit relieved knowing this year’s festivities will be less stressful. Just think, you won’t have to deal with the family member that gets on your nerves or the inappropriate comments from Uncle Bob this year.
The second wave is proving to be more difficult than the first. It is relentless and we must remain vigilant. This is a marathon that is testing us all. However, there is hope on the horizon. Vaccines are starting to make their way across the country. Our frayed nerves will slowly subside. Before you know it, Spring will be making its presence felt. In fact, days start to get longer in less than a week. You see, there is always a silver lining. Take advantage of a more peaceful holiday season and count your lucky blessings.
Matt Del Vecchio is a Certified Professional Consultant on Aging and founder of Lianas Senior Transition Support helping families with their life transitions. He is also the co-host of “Life Unrehearsed” on CJAD800. For more, visit mdelvecchio@lianasservices.com
