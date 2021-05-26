The Sassy Psychologist: Resenting someone? It’s not them… it’s you

Resentment is a funny thing. When we feel resent, we often conclude, with fury, that someone did us wrong. We insist that something bad, inconsiderate or unjust happened to us. In some cases, yes, that is totally the case, but if you are often experiencing resent, you need to read this.
I was talking to one of my clients who said he was upset with his sister and brother-in-law. They were coming over for a late lunch and ended up being 2.5 hours late. He went on about how his whole day was ruined because he waited around for them all day. He didn’t go to the gym, he didn’t run errands, and he didn’t watch the game because he was too busy planning and waiting. He said that he felt resent. My client believed that he got screwed and ended up with the short end of the stick. I get it. But, what if I told you that any time you feel resent, you might be the one who committed the crime? And this crime ain’t against anyone else but yourself.
Anytime you feel resent, I want you to think about the anger that is inherent in your resentment. Take my client for example. Upon asking him why he was so mad that his sister was late, he admitted to being an extremely timely person. “I would never, in my wildest dreams, keep anyone waiting for 2.5 hours. It’s inconsiderate! I would do whatever it took to be on time!” And that last statement, my friends, IS PRECISELY THE PROBLEM. After working with so many people, I’ve come to realize that resent is sometimes born out of the unnecessary responsibilities and obligations you put on yourself and impose on others. Your resentment may actually come from your tendency to make needless sacrifices in the first place.
The advice I gave my client is to stop making unnecessary sacrifices for other people. I told him to balance his needs with the needs of his guests. You can and should go to the gym and/or run errands, even when people are coming over. I get it, you want to be prepared and feel altruistic ‘n stuff. Fine, yes, do that. Go ahead and be prepared. But, do not overdo it! If you do have a tendency to constantly bend over backwards for other people, believe me, you will become resentful. You must stop needlessly sacrificing otherwise, trust me, you are on your way to a lot of anger and resent before your final stop in Bitter-old-Person-Ville.
Anna-Maria, or our Sassy Psychologist, has two masters degrees in the field of psychology and has studied and worked coast to coast. In addition to working with psychiatric populations in some of Montreal’s most respected health care institutions, she has also given a variety of talks and workshops on neuroplasticity, meditation, and uncovering barriers to love.
