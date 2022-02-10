Pet Talk: What your dog really wants this Valentine's Day...

Montreal, CA (H4T1V6)

Today

Cloudy with some light snow. Temps nearly steady in the mid 30s. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 80%..

Tonight

Snow showers this evening. Breaks in the overcast later. Low near -4°C. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 80%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.