Pet Talk: Switching your pet's food

Sometimes the food we are feeding our pets just doesn't jive with them - it gives them an upset stomach or digestive issues, it causes problems to their ears or skin, or they just get bored with it and seem indifferent to eating. Before you start switching your pet's food, make sure that you:
- Integrate the new food gradually. Add some of your pet's current food with their new food and slowly wean them off of the original stuff. That way, their bodies can adjust gradually to their new food.
A good formula to follow is:
- Day 1: 25% new diet and 75% old diet.
- Day 3: 50% new diet and 50% old diet.
- Day 5: 75% new diet and 25% old diet.
- Day 7: 100% new diet.
- Pay attention to their poop. Yep: you're gonna have to check it out the first few days your pet starts his or her new food. Their feces will tell you a lot about how their body is handling the new food.
- Choose a good quality food. There's no point in switching their diet to a cheaper, low-quality pet food. At the pet store, speak to an employee about the different options that are available to your pet and what type of food will be ideally suited to them.
