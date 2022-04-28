Pet Talk: PrettyLittleThing releases a brand new pet collection... and it is adorable

Fashion retailer PrettyLittleThing has released a brand new pet collection modeled by their recent competition winner, Teddie, and the range is everything you need for your pampered pooch.
According to a media release, the collection features harnesses, leads, and beds all in the latest trends. There are toys and snuffle mats to keep your fur baby entertained, and accessories for all the dog mums out there so you can be matchy-matchy with your furry friend.
PrettyLittleThing has also partnered with The Labelle Foundation to rescue and rehome dogs all across the states, and the charity prides itself on rescuing less fortunate animals (abandoned, stray, medical, and special needs) to rehabilitate them before introducing them to their forever home. Every week throughout April, PrettyLittleThing will be sharing super cute furry faces who are available for adoption through The Labelle Foundation, and you can find the first post here where you can see all of these beautiful pooches looking for a new home.
- Jennifer Cox
