Showing its solidarity with the people affected by the conflict in Ukraine, Mondou announced today in a media release that it will be donating $100,000 to the Canadian Red Cross’s Relief Fund: Humanitarian Crisis in Ukraine.
At the same time, the 100% Quebec-based family-run business invites its loyal customers to contribute to this initiative, dubbed Mondou Mondon for Ukraine by making a donation, either in cash or by redeeming their Cuddle points in one of its 77 stores across the province.
“Like all Quebecers, the members of the extended Mondou family are incredibly impacted by and concerned with the current situation in Ukraine. That is why we have decided to donate $100,000 to the Canadian Red Cross, so that the organization may respond to the humanitarian needs in Ukraine, in particular to help the people displaced by the conflict. We invite our customers to join the movement by giving generously, starting today and over the coming weeks. We are convinced that every little gesture can make a real difference in the lives of all these people who are going through the most difficult ordeal of their lives,” said Pierre Leblanc, Mondou’s general manager in the same release.
The in-store fundraiser will continue as long as deemed necessary. Furthermore, Ren’s Pets, another subsidiary of the Legault Group, owner of Mondou stores, will make an additional donation of $50,000 to the Canadian Red Cross for this cause.
Over the past few years, the various Mondou Mondon fundraising campaigns raised more than $3 million.
Since it was founded in 1938, Mondou has been committed to supporting a number of causes dedicated not only to animal welfare, but also to its community members. In addition to its Mondou Mondon fundraising campaigns for the MIRA Foundation and for shelters, the company donated $110,000 in products and gift cards to Moisson Montréal and to rescue shelters in many parts of Quebec at the start of the pandemic.
Mondou invites all animal lovers across Quebec to take part in this great pledge of solidarity with the people of Ukraine by contributing generously… for the love of one’s neighbour!
- Jennifer Cox
