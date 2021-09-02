Pet Talk: Maintaining good oral care for your pet

Our pet's oral health care is super important. If our cat or dog were to get an infection in their mouths, it could cause them discomfort and pain. In extreme cases, it could even result in the loss of a tooth.
Plaque build-up can also cause harmful bacteria that will then pass through their bodies, resulting in other illnesses related to their digestion, liver, or heart.
Maintaining good oral care for your pet is relatively easy and requires three simple steps:
- Get the right tools. Make sure you have a toothbrush and toothpaste that is easy for you and your pet to work with. Some dogs or cats will prefer a more standard toothbrush similar to ours with a long plastic handle and bristled head. There are also more rubbery pet toothbrushes that fit on the end of your finger.
- Make it a regular part of their regimen. Dogs as well as cats should have their teeth brushed at least three times a week, if not daily like us. When you brush your pet's teeth at the same time each day, they will get more used to it and may even look forward to it.
- When you need help, turn to a professional. Sometimes proper brushing of your pet's teeth is not always possible. If that is the case, you can ask your veterinarian for recommendations on the best courses of treatment, such as a more professional cleaning.
