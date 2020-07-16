Pet Talk: Keeping your pup cool in summer

Just as we get overheated in summertime, so, too, do our dogs. With an extra layer of insulation (their fur), they can overheat quicker than us, which is why you'll want to read these tips on keeping your pup cool in summer.
Make sure your buddy is hydrated. Have a few bowls of water around, including indoor and outdoor spaces, so that they always have access to a drink.
Buy them a pool. You'd be amazed at how much dogs love those small plastic kiddie pools. It can offer them respite from the hot summer sun.
Make them a few summertime treats that are tasty and cooling too.
Keep your house cool. If you have air conditioning, use it, even minimally, to keep the inside temperatures down.
Look for signs of overheating, which can include (WebMD):
- Heavy panting
- Heavy drooling
- Trouble breathing
- Rapid heartbeat
- Dark or red gums and tongue
- Dizziness
- Weakness
- Agitation
Keep them well-groomed. Now is not the time to let their fur grow out. Keep them clipped short.
