Pet Talk: Is adopting a pet a possible way to bring you and your teen closer?

Not only can adopting a pet be helpful in bestowing responsibility on your teen, but it can actually bring your family closer together as well. You'd be surprised how much the company of a pet can infuse joy into your home, while allowing you, as a parent, to ensure that your teen follows through with the shared responsibility of caring for it. After all, you definitely cannot abandon a pet, and they require a lot of attention and work!
Owning a pet can be a big adjustment for a family, so it is important to put much thought into your final decision. Making a pros and cons list with your teen might be a great option! Encouraging your teen to be accountable and take on responsibility may seem challenging, but it's not impossible.
So, decide if a pet would be a positive contribution to your family. If you do decide to adopt a pet into your home, you are going to gain a loyal and loving new family member!
Happy decision-making!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.