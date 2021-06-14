It's getting hot out there, and no one feels the heat more than our furry friends. Help Fido keep cool with these easy-to-make homemade treats for your pup.
Popsicles/ice cubes
You can make water popsicles that have something like a slice of carrot or apple frozen in the middle of it.
Dog biscuits
There are lots of different recipes for dog biscuits, but this one is easy to do and healthy too.
Sweet potatoes
Slice sweet potatoes very thinly and lay on a parchment paper-lined cookie sheet. Slowly dehydrate at 300 until dry and leathery.
Watermelon ice cream
Blend watermelon, a bit of fresh parsley, and some Greek yogurt. Freeze as is and serve in small portions, or use a silicone mold for fun shapes.
