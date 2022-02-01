Pet Talk: Dogo, a canine training app, closes $3 million funding round

Dogo, a canine training app, continues to change the lives of dog parents and canines after closing a $3 million funding round, a press release recently announced.
The new funds offer Dogo the opportunity to expand its presence in the global market and build more features for its active dog parent community.
Dogo is resource for dog lovers due to its convenience, ease, and the educational tools offered. The canine training app comes highly recommended to pet parents after earning the “Editor’s Choice Badge” on the Google Play Store in the US and UK. Dogo has also scored the coveted “Ones to Watch” title by Apple in 2021, a great recognition that over 2 million apps were considered for. Dogo recognizes the importance of giving our furry best friends constant care and education. Users have access to customized training programs designed to suit individual pet needs and guide pet parents through video exams. The app is currently available in 12 languages and used by over 4 million dog parents.
The mobile app was developed by a married tandem: developer Tadas and veterinarian Rasa. The couple took inspiration from their own rescue dog, Udra, and wanted to create an app that would revolutionize dog training - and make it fun.
“I really believe that dog training is a must for everyone… if you don’t put enough effort in the beginning of the friendship, then later, life can be a bit tough, you know?” said Dogo co-founder Rasa Gentvilaitė-Žiemienė in the same release. “We are so grateful and excited for this propelling opportunity that allows us to kickstart so many visions for Dogo. This new venture allows us to advance the app, its features and reach, which fundamentally, allows users to gain the best experience and bond with their dogs.”
