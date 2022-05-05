Pet Talk: 5th Edition of the Mondou Mondon Campaign for Shelters begins

Mondou is launching the 5th edition of its Mondou Mondon Campaign for Shelters, which will take place from April 28th until June 12th in its 77 stores in Quebec and online at Mondou.com.
The Quebec-based, family-run business has also donated $208,000 to the Canadian Red Cross thanks to its Mondou Mondon Campaign for Ukraine, launched in March to help relieve the humanitarian crisis in Ukraine, they said in a recent press release.
Since the annual Mondou Mondon Campaign for Shelters began in 2018, more than $536,000 has been donated to animal shelters thanks to Mondou’s loyal clients. This year again, funds raised will go to shelters throughout the province to provide a second chance to as many animals as possible, many of them dogs and cats that have been abandoned by their owners during moving season.
There are numerous ways animal lovers can take part in the 2022 edition of the Mondou Mondon Campaign for Shelters:
· Clients can purchase a bucket of sweets by Quebec-based company Kandju. When clients purchase a 350 g bucket for $7.99 (plus tax), $5 will be donated to the cause. When they purchase a 700 g bucket for $13.99 (plus tax), $8 will be donated to the campaign.
· The emergency “Save my Pet” sticker is available for $3.49 ($2.50 will be donated to the cause). In case of a fire or other emergency, this sticker will alert first respondents that there is a pet living in your home that requires rescue.
Clients can also make cash donations in store or even redeem their Câlin points in exchange for a donation.
The amounts raised will be used to renovate shelters, neuter and spay animals, purchase equipment and food, pay for medical expenses and fund microchipping and adoption events.
- Jennifer Cox
