Pet Talk: 5 Toys for every kind of dog

Dogs have vastly different personalities and just as equally different preferences when it comes to toys. Earth Rated dog toys cater to your pup's needs and preferences, ensuring every wag is a happy one.
- For the serious chewer: If your dog loves to chew, the Earth Rated Chew Toy is their perfect match. This innovative product can help soothe anxiety, promote dental health, and pairs perfectly with treats for prolonged play.
- The energetic chaser: Is your dog all about chasing and retrieving? Introducing the Earth Rated Fetch Toy, designed for exciting and unpredictable bouncing, whether on land or water.
- Tug enthusiast: Does your dog live for tug-of-war? The Earth Rated Tug Toy, with its dual handles for interactive play, is sure to be their favorite playmate.
- The agile catcher: If your pup loves catching flying discs, they'll adore the Earth Rated Fly Toy. Its unique design and buoyant material make it perfect for fun on both land and water.
- Busy snacker: For the pup that's always on the hunt for treats, the Earth Rated Treat Toy offers mental stimulation and rewards. It keeps them engaged while helping to alleviate separation anxiety.
Take their quiz to find out which toy is the perfect fit for your pup. As a fun bonus, completing this quiz between September 18-25 will reveal a coupon code for 15% off the toy you've been matched with.
