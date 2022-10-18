Pet Talk: 3 Ways to keep your pup happy and healthy

Our dogs, or any pet for that matter, are really a part of the family, which is why you want them to be as happy and healthy as possible. As someone who has owned dogs my whole life, I know that, while it may seem daunting at the onset, having a content dog is actually quite easy. All they need is...
Exercise. Just like humans need a certain amount of physical activity to stay fit and clear-headed, dogs also benefit greatly from regular exercise. This can be physical: walks, dog parks, fetch, and more, and it can also be mental: training as well as learning and performing tricks can help keep their mind active and sharp.
Proper nutrition. There are a lot of food options out there and it can be challenging to find what works best for your pup. Certain breeds fare well having particular food groups, while others have varying tastes and preferences. We love the freshly prepared food from Puppy Gang. It's a sustainable, organic, human grade dog food that my dog not only devours but is also kind to the environment.
Affection. Our schedules are busy, and some pets need to be left alone for a good portion of the day. But, just like us, they crave interaction and social bonding, so make sure to love them up as much as possible. And, according to certain studies, those puppy cuddles can be beneficial to you too: Dogs and humans that interact with one another get a jolt of oxytocin, the so-called "cuddle hormone', and as a result you could live longer than non pet-owners.
- Jennifer Cox
