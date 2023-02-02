Fred the marmotte, Quebec's groundhog, dies on Groundhog Day before making his prediction

Fred the marmotte
2010-ish to 2023
It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of Fred the marmotte, otherwise known as Quebec's beloved weather-predicting groundhog. He was a lifelong resident of Val-d'Espoir near Percé, and was greatly adored by the local community and those across the province. While he predicted more late springs than early ones (much to Canadians' chagrin), he was always enthusiastic and passionate about his annual job. He died peacefully on his favourite holiday, Groundhog Day, but unfortunately it was before he got to make his yearly prediction. Canadians mourn him and the thought that without a shadow, winter may never end. He is survived by no one.
