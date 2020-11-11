Your budget might have suffered in 2020 and you are now starting to wonder how you will get through the Holiday Season. So many people have lost their job, had their hours reduced or are worried that it may be coming. We most probably won’t have traditional Holiday celebrations, but we will for sure want to be there for our family and for the people that need it most.
I’ve compiled here a list of charitable acts you can still do, whatever your personal financial situation may be.
1. Volunteer at a Local Food Bank
It is no surprise that food banks in Quebec have been very busy recently. An article from CTV reports that 10% of Quebecers had to use a food bank this summer and it’s likely this number will keep climbing. You may even have people in your community using food banks and not know about it since most of them are not comfortable sharing that information. Also, if you don’t have time to volunteer, you can also consider making a donation.
If you don’t know where to start, you can take a look at the Food Banks of Quebec website.
2. Give Blood to Héma-Québec
The pandemic doesn’t change the fact that many people need blood and Héma-Québec cannot stop operating. They have put in place many changes to protect donors and staff. You can now book an appointment online to schedule your blood donation.
If giving blood gives you the chills, you can also volunteer and make phone calls or organize blood drives.
3. Donate Supplies to the Homeless
Many homeless people in Montreal are currently avoiding shelters from fear of catching COVID-19. That means they are even more at risk than before, especially with the cold weather that is coming up. The lack of affordable housing in Montreal is making the situation even more difficult. You can go through your old blankets, clothes and gear and probably find something useful to donate.
4. Regift
Regifting means dusting up something you received as a gift in the past but don’t really need. Is it okay? Absolutely! We are all trying to be environmentally and socially conscious and regifting is perfectly aligned with those values. We’ve all received something very nice but that we just don’t need. Sometimes it’s simply because we have too many. (I can tell you I don’t need two waffle makers but everyone should have at least one!)
Good regifting ideas include: bottles of wine or spirits, brand new books, unopened gift baskets, unused cooking ware, candles, perfumes and fragrance still in their original box.
If you decide to go ahead, there are a few rules. First, don’t regift to the person or group of friends who gave you the gift originally. Second, don’t regift something to someone who won’t like the item simply for the sake of regifting. Third, make sure you wrap it nicely and make it look like brand new.
5. Craft Handmade Christmas Cards
Handmade Christmas cards are very trendy and making them is a fun quarantine hobby. You can make some pretty simple cards but you can also craft some cards that will be pieces of art and be kept for many years. In these trying times it is more important than ever to show your friends and family how much you appreciate and love them. A nicely crafted Christmas card with a heart-warming message can do wonders for everybody’s well-being.
If you are looking for inspiration, there are thousands of DIY articles online. A good place to start is on YouTube.
- Pierre Roy, Licensed Insolvency Trustee and founder of Pierre Roy & Associés
For over 30 years, the Pierre Roy & Associés team has been helping Quebecers to free themselves from their financial problems and make a new start, free of debt. Our financial reorganization advisors and licensed insolvency trustees are available to advise you. Bankruptcy is not the only solution, alternatives such as the consumer proposal exist. Get a free consultation today.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.