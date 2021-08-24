With a breathtaking view of Mount Orford, the Hotel Chéribourg has charm, beautiful natural surroundings, and great family-friendly attractions. There are more than 120 different rooms and suites nestled in the heart of the Eastern Townships for the perfect all-inclusive family vacation.
Some of the exciting features of this hotel include:
- Large indoor play area with a larger climbing structure that has slides, tube slides, inflatable play structures, pool table, table tennis, air hockey, video games, and arts and crafts.
- Movie theatre for families
- Gym
- Daily activities and tournaments for kids
- Indoor pool with slide and hot tub
- Outdoor pool with slide and hot tub
- Pond with paddle boats
- Petting zoo
- Access to lake at neighbor resort with non-motorized watersports and beach (no extra cost)
- Onsite restaurant with great breakfast, good kids meals for lunch, and gourmet dinners
For more information or to book your stay, visit the Hotel Chéribourg website.
