What To Do: Outdoor things to do in and near Montreal this summer

When the summer season was approaching, I was worried that COVID-19 would limit my “summer fun” and that I’d be stuck in the house every day! However, in attempt to make the most of my summer, I’ve found a few places that I feel safe visiting.
With the virus still spreading, it feels as though being outdoor is my only safe option – and I’m loving it! The locations that I’ll share in this post are places that I’ve personally spent my days in the last month or so, and it’s been a blast!
So, here are 5 things to do this summer in and near Montreal.
- Murray Hill Park
Located in Westmount, this is the perfect family-friendly spot to physically distance from others. The hill is wonderful for gazing at the city’s skyline or watching the sunset. It’s a beautiful spot to enjoy a picnic or a walk with your friends or family.
Location: Between Côte St. Antoine and Westmount Ave.
Price: FREE
- Ice Cream & Stroll
There’s nothing better than ice cream on a hot summer day or a warm summer night!
This summer, I’ve tried some new ice cream locations around the city, and I must say, I highly recommend CA LEM in NDG, Wild Willy’s in Pointe Claire and Cremerie Gelato in RDP. All three of these locations have a wide selection of tasty flavours and vegan options. They’re also all located near parks, rivers or friendly areas!
- La Maison Lavande - Lavender Fields
At La Maison Lavande in Saint-Eustache, you can find rows and rows of beautiful lavender flowers that smell amazing! Whether you go as a family, or you go with some friends, it’s the perfect spot for a picnic or a fun photoshoot! There’s also a shop and café where you can find a bunch of lavender-inspired products and treats!
Location: 902 Chemin Fresnière, Saint-Eustache, QC J7R 0G4
Price : $11.50 entrance fee
- Mont Pinacle
If you’re willing and ready to go on a road trip, I can’t recommend hiking Mont Pinacle in Coaticook enough. It’s about 2 hours away from Montreal, but the drive (and the hike) is so worth it! When at the top of the mountain, you see the most breathtaking view.
Location: 1891 Chemin May, Coaticook, QC J1A 2S4
Price: FREE
- Beaver Lake / Mount Royal
It’s not a Montreal summer if you don’t spend a day or night at Beaver Lake or in Mount Royal. Go for a walk, have a picnic, explore the area, go to the lookout, hike the mountain – the options are limitless!
Location: 2000 Chemin Remembrance, Montreal, Quebec H3H 1X2
Price: FREE
I hope you give some of these suggestions a try, and if you do, I hope you enjoy them as much as I do!
That said, don’t forget to stay safe! Although you’re outdoors, always remember to keep your distance, sanitize your hands and take proper precautions so that we can all go back to our “normal” lives as quickly as possible!
Happy summer!
