Supermom In Training: Why I never lie to my child... but might have to now

So, here's the thing... we never lie to our son.
When he asks us something, we answer it. From the time he was little, we told him the truth about many things. We didn't use "baby words" to describe things like our private parts: women have vaginas, not a "flower," "foo foo," "mini moo," or "lady bits" (all words I've heard parents use for it). We didn't use baby-talk or dumb things down when reasoning with him, even when he was quite young. We would tell it like it is.
This includes the magical stuff that makes being a kid so much fun. Truthfully, when we had my son and started talking about Santa, my husband and I hated the idea that we were making something up and would be carrying it on for years. As time went on, the bean definitely started asking questions about the big man in the red suit, and while we indulged and answered his questions, we still never outright lied - we skirted the questions and avoided a straight answer.
This morning, after losing his seventh tooth last night, he woke up to find his toonie and a small trail of glitter. He climbed into bed next to me for morning snuggles and whispers, "Is it you? Is it you putting the money there? Just tell me."
And I did. As quickly as possible. "Yes, but you knew anyway, didn't you?"
"No, I really believed it..."
And then, it started to snow outside - our first snow. Saved by the flakes!! "Bean, look- it's snowing!"... quickly getting out of bed... "C'mon- let's go eat breakfast so we can play in it before school starts." And that was that.
I have a bad feeling he's going to ask about Santa next. I could outright lie to squeeze in one more year of the magic, or we stick to our motto of never lying and sadly end my favourite childhood era...
A full-time work-from-home mom, Jennifer Cox (our “Supermom in Training”) loves dabbling in healthy cooking, craft projects, family outings, and more, sharing with readers everything she knows about being an (almost) superhero mommy.
