Supermom In Training: Why honesty is the best policy when it comes to parenting

We have never lied to our bean. We always vowed, even before he was born, that we would tell him the truth when he asked us questions, even the hard ones. My parents had always had open, honest dialogue with me, and it created a lot of trust. I wanted to pass that on to my son.
Last December, he asked about Santa and whether we were the ones who were playing the role. We confessed. Yes, it made last year's holiday a tad less special, but the time eventually comes when every kid learns the hard truth on that one, and we kept to our word that when he'd ask, we'd tell him.
Now, he started asking where babies came from at the tender age of 4. We skirted it, without outright lying, and started with "he was a gift from God." But more recently, he asked how babies were really made, and at 8, we figured he was ready to hear some of the truth. So we stuck to the science of things - sperm and egg - and we all left it at that.
I think, a lot of times, when kids come to us with hard questions, we skirt the issue. Sugar-coat some of the harsh realities of things. But in the end, kids are going to find out the truths behind some of your cushioned answers, and it might make them wonder what else you might have "fudged."
I've always been a firm believer that honesty is the best policy when it comes to parenting. What about you?
A full-time work-from-home mom, Jennifer Cox (our “Supermom in Training”) loves dabbling in healthy cooking, craft projects, family outings, and more, sharing with readers everything she knows about being an (almost) superhero mommy.
